L.A. Rams final 53-man roster decisions: Last minute thoughts!

The L.A. Rams have to get down to a 53-man roster by 1 PM PT on Tuesday and there are many lingering questions of who will be the surprises and who could be brought in after the fact.

Would Sony Michel make sense at this point?

Is Lance McCutcheon truly a lock?

Is the offensive line depth set and will there be a surprise addition or subtraction?

To discuss it all, I recorded a last minute thoughts podcast with J.B. Scott and Chris Daniel and we discussed all those topics and more! Including where we stand on the Rams’ chances to run it back now that we’ve seen three preseason games and a full training camp.

