NFL roster cuts, trade rumors tracker: All the news from Monday’s whirlwind of moves

If the L.A. Rams have any questions at all about Riley Dixon, their options just got a little better on Monday. The Titans and Broncos both released prominent punters on Monday, but that’s not all the news that’s happened or will happen over the course of the day.

The Rams could still want to add outside help for the offensive line, the outside linebackers, and the running backs group headed into the season. Les Snead is one of the most active GMs in the NFL, if not the most active, and that’s help L.A. win a Super Bowl and reach another within the last four years.

So pay attention not only to what the Rams choose to do this week, but what other teams do also. If you see news online that’s not in our tracker yet, feel free to add it in the comments below!

OT Teven Jenkins, OT Alex Leatherwood

From NFL Now: Looking at some possible trade candidates, focusing on #Bears OL Teven Jenkins and #Raiders OL Alex Leatherwood. pic.twitter.com/Pxz7csBveB — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

S Jaquiski Tartt released

The #Eagles have informed veteran safety Jaquiski Tartt that he is being released, per @caplannfl. Tartt signed with Philadelphia this offseason after seven years in San Francisco, but he'll now look to latch on elsewhere. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 29, 2022

P Brett Kern released

Titans informed longtime Brett Kern that they are releasing him, per source. Kern has punted for the Titans since 2009; Ryan Stonehouse from Colorado State looks as if he has won the job. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

P Sam Martin released

#Broncos P Sam Martin is being released today by Denver after indicating he would refuse any pay reduction. He was a top 5 punter statistically in 2021 and set Broncos all-time record for net punting last season. Will have interest. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

DT TY McGill released

The #Vikings released DT TY McGill, who impressed this preseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 29, 2022

WR Laquon Treadwell released

Source: Jaguars cut Wide Receiver Laquon Treadwell.



Treadwell had 434 yards receiving for the Jags in 2021. — Jamal St. Cyr (@JStCyrTV) August 29, 2022

WR Darius Slayton to be traded or released, probably

Giants have gotten trade inquiries on WR Darius Slayton, per source. One more name to watch in a busy week of moves. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 29, 2022

WR Keelan Doss released

The #Giants initial round of cuts. Mostly players who were signed or re-signed mid-summer.



OL Josh Rivas

DB Yusuf Corker

K Ryan Santoso

WR Keelan Doss

WR Travis Toivonen

DB Olaijah Griffin

OL Eric Smith — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 29, 2022

RB Alexander Mattison trade rumors