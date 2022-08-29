 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL roster cuts, trade rumors tracker: All the news from Monday’s whirlwind of moves

What’s happening and how could it impact the Rams?

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Denver Broncos at Cleveland Browns Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

If the L.A. Rams have any questions at all about Riley Dixon, their options just got a little better on Monday. The Titans and Broncos both released prominent punters on Monday, but that’s not all the news that’s happened or will happen over the course of the day.

The Rams could still want to add outside help for the offensive line, the outside linebackers, and the running backs group headed into the season. Les Snead is one of the most active GMs in the NFL, if not the most active, and that’s help L.A. win a Super Bowl and reach another within the last four years.

So pay attention not only to what the Rams choose to do this week, but what other teams do also. If you see news online that’s not in our tracker yet, feel free to add it in the comments below!

OT Teven Jenkins, OT Alex Leatherwood

S Jaquiski Tartt released

P Brett Kern released

P Sam Martin released

DT TY McGill released

WR Laquon Treadwell released

WR Darius Slayton to be traded or released, probably

WR Keelan Doss released

RB Alexander Mattison trade rumors

