Random Ramsdom: Ramsey, Kupp, Donald make top 9 in NFL’s Top 100

Aaron Donald is No. 2 on NFL Top 100 (TheRams.com)

“Donald was voted by his NFL peers No. 2 on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2022 list, earning him his third-straight appearance in the Top 3 and fifth-straight appearance in the Top 10. He was ranked No. 2 last year, No. 3 in 2020, No. 1 in 2019 and No. 7 in 2018.”

Cooper Kupp is No. 4 on NFL Top 100 (TheRams.com)

“The Rams wide receiver checked in at No. 4 on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2022, finishing as the highest-ranked receiver on this year’s list. Overall, it’s 85 spots higher than his first and only other appearance on the list (89 back in 2020).”

Jalen Ramsey is No. 9 on NFL Top 100 (TheRams.com)

“That Top-10 ranking followed a 2021 performance that saw Ramsey match his career high in interceptions in a single season (4) and setting a new career high for total tackles in a single season (77). Subsequently, he earned his fifth First-Team All-Pro selection and was named to his fifth Pro Bowl.”

Rams QB2? Bryce Perkins Evaluates His Future After Highlight-Filled Preseason (SportsIllustrated)

“The 25-year-old went 35 of 49 passing for 399 yards and two touchdowns in three games while adding 18 carries for 73 yards and two more scores. He consistently flashed unique dual-threat ability while also being a calm and collected presence in the pocket as a passer, evident by his turnover-free preseason.”

Will Jake Hummel be this year’s promising player poached from LA Rams? (RamblinFan)

“This year, the watch is on again, but this time the radar is trained upon LA Rams undrafted rookie inside linebacker Jake Hummel. Despite signing on with the LA Rams after the 2022 NFL Draft, Hummell has been performing like a battle-tested veteran on the team.”

Kyren Williams viewed as ‘integral’ player on Rams, doesn’t play in preseason finale (RamsWire)

“Many fans were anxious to see Kyren Williams make his preseason debut for the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday versus the Cincinnati Bengals. After the rookie running back was a late scratch for the exhibition contest, it was revealed that Sean McVay didn’t want to play the rookie running back due to him being an important player on the roster.”