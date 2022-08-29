The Los Angeles Rams will be looking to establish their final roster after the conclusion of their last preseason game, a 16-7 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense sputtered for three quarters before Bryce Perkins found the endzone in the 4th quarter.

Les Snead shared on the Coach’s GM Cam what they were observing to confirm their evaluations in the preseason finale. Based on his comments, it appears Lance McCutcheon is a lock to make the team after leading the preseason field in receiving with 259 yards. But Saturday’s contest still left a few remaining questions. Which offensive linemen will grab the eighth/ninth spots? Who wins out the Edge rotation between Daniel Hardy and Keir Thomas? Will Russ Yeast make it onto the team? Without further ado, here is my final 53-man roster prediction.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

Stafford is QB1. Neither Wolford nor Perkins were stand-outs, leaving some ambiguity. However, due to Wolford’s fingernail issue, both backups should be kept for further evaluation and player development.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: N/A

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Kyren Williams, Jake Funk

The Rams could roll the dice and just go with three running backs, but because Funk has special teams value he will be one of the guys that the coaching staff awards with a jersey.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: Trey Ragas

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, Jacob Harris, Lance McCutcheon, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell

When I posted the first 53-man projection, there were many that disagreed with the idea of keeping eight receivers. Well, I am here to tell everyone, I haven’t wavered from the notion. LA will keep all eight bodies; showcasing a diverse and talented wide receiver group.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: Austin Trammell

TIGHT ENDS (2)

Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins

Brycen Hopkins officially claimed the No. 2 spot on the TE depth chart with Blanton being waived. This is probably one of the best developments for Rams fans to see.

Sean McVay calls Brycen Hopkins “clearly our No.2” tight end. Deserved after the spring and summer he had. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 28, 2022

Roger Carter could be a dark horse to still make the roster. If McVay wants a hybrid TE/FB, he will keep RCJ. But the Rams have been outspoken that they won’t just rely on tight ends to fulfill tight end responsibilities.

Changes: Kendall Blanton out

Just misses cut: Roger Carter Jr

OFFENSIVE LINE (8)

Joseph Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Robert Havenstein, AJ Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, AJ Arcuri

With Bobby Evans playing all preseason and deep into the second half each game, this has to be a sign that he will be waived. Arcuri is younger and cheaper ($724K) than Evans ($1.17 mil). Arcuri showed some fire off the snap at left tackle and was even kicked over to right guard and right tackle. I’m going with only eight offensive linemen and believe LA looks for a ninth on waivers.

Sean McVay said rookie AJ Arcuri is "definitely a consideration" as an 8th or 9th offensive lineman on the 53-man roster. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 28, 2022

Changes: Logan Bruss to IR (*does not count against 53*)

Just misses cut: Bobby Evans, Max Pircher, Jack Snyder

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Bobby Brown III*, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams

A late push by Jonah Williams secures him a spot for the team. After the Bobby Brown suspension, Copeland, Hoecht, and Williams provided a sense of relief with improved play this training camp and preseason.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: Earnest Brown IV

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)

Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Christian Rozeboom

This is the only unit that didn’t have any players take snaps in the preseason. I think that’s a strong indicator of where Snead/McVay are headed.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: Jake Hummel

EDGE RUSHERS (5)

Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett, Daniel Hardy*, (Keir Thomas)

In order for Daniel Hardy to be placed on the short-term IR, he will need to make the 53-man roster first. I believe the Rams are trying to work out the situation because Hardy is going to miss a few weeks because of an ankle sprain. There is risk/reward in waiving Hardy. Teams might be deterred because of his injury. But all it takes is one waiver claim. In the end, I think they keep Hardy and then place him on short-term IR. In correspondence, LA will add Keir Thomas (assuming he passes through waivers). If not, Benton Whitley is an option. Yes, I cheated a little bit. But a prediction is a prediction...

Changes: Daniel Hardy in, (Hardy to IR, Thomas in)

Just misses cut: Benton Whitley

CORNERBACKS (6)

Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, David Long Jr, Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick

A strong unit that had a strong camp and preseason. Just waiting the formality of it being a lock.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: Grant Haley

SAFETIES (5)

Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess, Russ Yeast

A last second addition, Russ Yeast cracks the 53-man. McVay recently spoke about Lake and Yeast as contributing pieces. One would assume for special teams. With Lake on the PUP, Yeast provides the Rams with some future security because of Nick Scott and Taylor Rapp becoming free agents after the season.

Sean McVay reiterates that the Rams believe safeties Quentin Lake and Russ Yeast will contribute for the team longer-term. Again, Lake has been dealing with a knee injury into spring and summer and has not practiced. It’s not an “either/or” here, more likely Lake will have injury — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 28, 2022

Changes: Russ Yeast in

Just misses cut: Duron Lowe

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Matt Gay, Riley Dixon, Matt Orzech

Book it.

Changes: None

Just misses cut: N/A

There you have it - the (predicted) 2022 Los Angeles Rams 53-man roster. Stay tuned for Tuesday’s announcement for the official roster. In the meantime, check out more Rams info @TurfShowTimes via twitter and on Facebook.