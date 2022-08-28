Random Ramsdom: After another great showing, all signs point towards Lance McCutcheon making the 53

Les Snead hints at Lance McCutcheon making Rams’ 53-man roster (RamsWire)

“During Saturday’s broadcast of the Rams-Bengals game, Les Snead said McCutcheon is “doing his part to make it easy” when asked about his chances of making the team.”

McVay: “You’d be hard pressed” to think Bryce Perkins and Lance McCutcheon haven’t done what they could to earn spot on 53-man roster (TheRams.com)

“Both of those guys have done a great job,” McVay said after the team’s 16-7 preseason finale loss to the Bengals. “You’d be hard-pressed to think that they haven’t done what they could to earn that and, and love both those guys.”

Darrell Henderson Jr. will return to practice this week but Cam Akers’ status still TBD (RamsWire)

“Thankfully, Sean McVay said Saturday after the Rams’ loss to the Bengals that Henderson will practice this week. He’s not yet sure when Akers will be able to go full speed, but he’s encouraged that Henderson is back on the field.”

Rams GM Les Snead discusses WR Lance McCutcheon, roster cuts & more during Rams vs. Bengals preseason matchup (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead discusses wide receiver Lance McCutcheon’s preseason, making roster cuts & more during the Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals preseason Week 3 matchup.”

Fun fact: Jake Hummel broke Rams’ preseason tackles record (RamsWire)

“He said linebacker Jake Hummel broke the Rams’ preseason record for tackles. He finished the three games with 22 total tackles, topping the previous record of 21. That seems hard to believe considering teams used to play four preseason games each, but 22 tackles is still a lot for one player in three preseason games when guys typically aren’t playing every snap.”