Last week, the Los Angeles Rams released five more players, creating some initial surprise with the release of tight end Kendall Blanton. The other players that were waived included: RB Raymond Calais, RB AJ Rose, WR JJ Koski, and S Jairon McVea.

The Kendall Blanton cut is a big one and says multiple things:

- Rams want to keep extra WRs, maybe as many as 8 (as previously noted)

- May need to keep 3QBs/4RBs.

- Brycen Hopkins, Lance McCutcheon, Jacob Harris all made strong cases in camp and preseason. https://t.co/359rVka2UC — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 20, 2022

The LA Rams have one more preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals before they conclude their offseason and turn their focus to the 2022 regular season. While it is easy to turn the page and look ahead, this last tilt could make or break the chances of a few depth players. Could Les Snead and Sean McVay be looking for one last performance out of a few developmental projects?

On Tuesday, Los Angeles will be required to trim down their roster to 53 players. There will be significantly more names let go than the previous two weeks. But let us take a look at four names who could be staying, and four names who could be leaving town…It is the “August Madness” of the NFL training camp preseason. (Each week, I update the “Last Four In, First Four Out” and we’ll find out how much these bubble players change based on games and reports).

“In” from previous weeks: Bryce Perkins (QB), Jake Funk (RB), Lance McCutcheon (WR), Tremayne Anchrum (OL), Jack Snyder (OL), Michael Hoecht (DL), Earnest Brown IV (DL), Jake Hummel (LB)

Last Four In: Jonah Williams, DL

Originally on the out, Williams worked his way back into the fold with a great performance against Houston. It is not a guarantee, but Williams is likely to be DL number six for the rotation.

Woo, doggie. NICE spin move from Rams DI Jonah Williams for the Davis Mills forced fumble. pic.twitter.com/tdQf12ErgE — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 20, 2022

Last Four In: Christian Rozeboom, ILB

I would be shocked if Rozeboom were cut since he has not appeared in preseason action. I am assuming the Rams are being cautious with their inside linebacker corps behind Wagner and Jones.

Last Four In: AJ Arcuri, OL

Arcuri has a mean demeanor in the trenches that offensive linemen need to have. That’s why I am going with him over the rest.

Last Four In: Russ Yeast, S

Yeast’s final inclusion on the roster would be a surprise. That’s why I’m going with it. In actuality, because of the expiring contracts of Taylor Rapp and Nick Scott, I think the Rams keep their 2022 seventh round choice. Not to mention, Terrell Burgess is a free agent after the 2023 season.

First Four Out: Earnest Brown IV, DL

Brown flips from in to out, because of the quality of play from Jonah Williams and Michael Hoecht on the defensive line. With those providing quality tape, the Rams will unlikely keep 7 defensive linemen, especially with Bobby Brown III coming back after suspension.

First Four Out: Grant Haley, CB

It’s a tough break for the solid Nittany Lion cornerback. Unless an injury occurs to one of the depth players in the last preseason game, Haley will be waived (not because of talent) because of a crowded room.

First Four Out: Jake Gervase, ILB

Considering Gervase has played and Rozeboom has not, I believe Gervase will be waived after Saturday’s game.

First Four Out: Jake Hummel, ILB

Hummel has performed admirably in the preseason, and I think his audition will earn him a practice squad invite from the team. Unfortunately, because of numbers it will not be a 53-man spot.