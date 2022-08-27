Rams-Bengals preseason Week 3 game thread

The L.A. Rams wrap up their 2022 preseason slate with a 3 PM PT kickoff against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. As if it wasn’t enough that these two teams met in the Super Bowl six months ago, the Rams and Bengals got into a melee around Aaron Donald on Thursday and while those involved in the fight are mostly expected to sit out of this one...tensions are surely high and the Bengals still feel they have something prove.

So do the Rams as they look to defend their championship this year.

Talk about Rams-Bengals right here at Turf Show Times, follow us on Twitter, and upvote your favorite comments in the game thread!