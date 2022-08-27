Random Ramsdom: Will AJ Arcuri or Bobby Evans secure final offensive line spot on 53?

7 position battles to watch in Rams’ preseason finale vs. Bengals (RamsWire)

“Arcuri and Evans might be battling for the final spot on the offensive line. Arcuri is almost exclusively a right tackle, whereas Evans can play guard, too, but it’s Arcuri who’s played better this preseason and might be in position to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.”

Ex Rams OT Andrew Whitworth Clears Air on Cowboys Speculation (SportsIllustrated)

“I answered many messages yesterday from national and a few Dallas sports reporters and journalists,” Whitworth tweeted Friday. “The ‘people’ I mentioned last night. Asking me if Cowboys had reached out? Or if I was interested? Answer was ‘No’ to both! Appreciate them for doing it the right way!”

Rams to Discipline Aaron Donald, Players in Bengals Brawl Internally (BleacherReport)

“A Rams spokesperson issued a statement about the situation to ESPN’s Sarah Barshop: “The incident will be addressed internally, and any discipline will remain in-house.”

Five players to watch: Rams at Bengals, Preseason Week 3 (TheRams.com)

“The Rams conclude their 2022 preseason taking on the Bengals in Cincinnati, with kickoff from Paycor Stadium on Saturday scheduled for 3 p.m. pacific time. ABC7 will televise the game locally, with NFL Network televising the game live nationally.

Here are five players fans should be watching during the contest:”

LA Rams Sean McVay-Jay Gruden combination is huge for NFL (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams have hired former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden as a consultant. On paper, it’s a minor detail, one more NFL coach throwing his perspective and wisdom into the Rams’ brain trust. Much like the fictional Borg from Star Trek, the LA Rams coaching staff operates like a collective, an aggregate summation of the various perspectives of each and every coach on the staff.”

NFL Week 3 preseason schedule: Rams-Bengals, Patriots-Raiders highlight must-see games (CBSSports)

“There are some solid matchups for the final week of the preseason, including an offensive coordinator facing his old team and a Super Bowl rematch.”