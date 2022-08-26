What last-minute moves should Rams make before season opener?

Yesterday, Thursday marked two weeks until the Los Angeles Rams take on the Buffalo Bills in the 2022 NFL season opener.

TWO WEEKS! Just two more weeks until football! I can finally stop pretending to care about other sports!

While I can’t believe another season is almost here, Los Angeles along with the rest of the league is entering the “crunch time” part of the offseason. On Tuesday, every team must trim their roster down to 53 players.

Rams faithful has already seen Super Bowl starter Kendall Blanton cut from the team. Blanton played a significant role in the playoffs leading to LA’s run to the Lombardi. His release is a somber reminder that anything can happen in the NFL no matter what a player accomplishes.

The Rams clearly believe they have a team ready to repeat and I’d say it’s hard to argue with their logic. LA has a great chance to become the first team since the 2004 Patriots to repeat as Super Bowl champs. However, even a superteam like the Rams are never truly perfect nor complete.

With that at the forefront of everyone’s mind, what other moves should the Rams make before hosting the opener at SoFi? Obviously, they should re-sign OBJ and avoid getting into any more fights.

So until then, what else should the team do while awaiting Josh Allen and company?

That is something I’m curious to know from a fan’s perspective Turf Show Squad. All of you have your thoughts on the current state of the franchise so don’t be shy. Any and all ideas and comments are welcome.

For the 2022 Los Angeles Rams, the clock is ticking.

As for me, just wake me up when September begins.