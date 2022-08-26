Random Ramsdom: Aaron Donald, Rams involved in massive brawl

Rams, Bengals end joint practice early following multiple fights (NFL.com)

“Reports indicated that Rams All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald wielded and swung around at least one Bengals player’s helmet amid one of the skirmishes.”

Rams hire Jay Gruden as consultant; former Washington head coach returns to the NFL (CBSSports)

“The younger brother of Jon Gruden spent just over five seasons as the head coach of the Washington Commanders franchise after a successful three-year stint as offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals. Gruden began his tenure in Washington in 2014, and was fired five games into the 2019 season.”

Sean McVay: Rams CB Jalen Ramsey Has “A Magnetic Personality’ (SportsIllustrated)

“While Ramsey has not seen any action in the Rams’ first two preseason games, with the Rams opting to keep their star players out, he has still been active and engaged throughout training camp. So much so that Sean McVay spoke about what he’s seen from Ramsey in training camp so far.”

10 Observations from Rams’ second joint practice with Bengals (TheRams.com)

“Although fighting caused Thursday’s joint practice to be called early, the Rams still got plenty of good work in.

Here are 10 things that stood out from the session:”

Could Aaron Donald be suspended for swinging helmet at Bengals players? (RamsWire)

“However, there’s a difference between Garrett’s incident and Donald’s. Because Donald’s occurred in practice and not during a game, the NFL is not responsible for disciplining players, even if it happens in a joint practice with another team.”

Leonard Floyd after brawl with Bengals: Had to go Floyd Mayweather (RamsWire)

“After the third scuffle broke out, the teams decided to end practice early. After everything settled down, Floyd took to Twitter to share his reaction to what happened on the field.”