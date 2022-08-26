NFL preseason Week 3 betting odds

The first two Week 3 preseason games are already in the books as of Thursday night and four more will be played on Friday.

On Thursday, the Houston Texans completed a 3-0 preseason by beating the San Francisco 49ers 21-0. Despite quarterback Trey Lance going 7-of-11 for 49 yards, reports remain positive and blame his troubles on the offensive line. Davis Mills, who looked bad against the L.A. Rams last week until his final drive of the first half, was 6-of-10 for 58 yards with a touchdown and an interception. The star for Houston? Rookie running back Dameon Pierce.

Elsewhere, the Packers beat the Chiefs 17-10, as quarterback Shane Buechele threw two touchdowns for Kansas City. Jordan Love was 16-of-26 for 148 yards with an interception and his prospects as a future NFL starter are still very much in question.

There are four more games on Friday, including Bills vs. Panthers, Seahawks vs. Cowboys, Chargers vs. Saints, and Patriots vs. Raiders.

Who will win those games and what will the score be? Few contests in football could be harder to predict than preseason games. Are teams trying to win? Who will play? What are the coach’s intentions? All valid questions.

