Will John Wolford’s thumbnail injury open the door for Bryce Perkins to be Rams’ backup?

Los Angeles Rams backup quarterback John Wolford suffered an injury to the thumb on his throwing hand on Wednesday and Sean McVay told reporters that it is impacting Wolford’s ability to grip the ball.

McVay said that the thumbnail on Wolford’s hand could soon fall off that the grip is now “weird” for Wolford. Wolford’s status for Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals is now in doubt, one week after he made his first preseason appearance since 2019.

Rams head coach Sean McVay said QB John Wolford hurt the fingernail on his throwing thumb in yesterday’s joint practice with Bengals. Made it “weird” for Wolford to grip the ball. Wolford’s status Saturday’s preseason game TBD. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 25, 2022

Last week, both Wolford and third-stringer Bryce Perkins gave McVay reasons to believe that they could be Matthew Stafford’s backup this season, but both also give the Rams reason for pause. However, now that Wolford could miss the finale against the Bengals, it could be another opportunity for Perkins to prove himself as the number two option behind Stafford.

It was not entirely clear if Wolford would start anyway, but if he is unable to grip the ball properly for the next few weeks, that means his status for Week 1 against the Bills—only two weeks away—could be in doubt. That makes Perkins even more valuable to the final 53.