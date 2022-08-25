Kelly Stafford tries to recruit Odell Beckham Jr. back to Rams on Instagram

Last season, the Los Angeles Rams signed Odell Beckham Jr. in the middle of the year to give the offense a boost after they lost Robert Woods. Beckham played a major role in the team’s Super Bowl run, catching 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns.

Beckham only signed a one-year deal and therefore became a free agent at the end of the season. Ever since then, the Rams have been trying to recruit Beckham back to Los Angeles. Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, was the latest to join in on the efforts.

Trying to picture Kelly Stafford & Odell Beckham casually hanging out over brunch or something pic.twitter.com/iX8tAFSFLk — Josh ADHD (@Josh_ADHD) August 24, 2022

Commenting on Beckham’s latest Instagram post, Kelly said, “Hi. How are you? That Yacht Looks amazing, but Matthew Stafford misses you. So please come back home.” To which OBJ responded, “Lol, momma you know what I’m waiting on, and I miss big bro!!! God it feels right I can finally tag Matthew Stafford. Can you guys hold it down until midseason again and I come join late and win a ring...AGAIN.”

Beckham was on pace to possibly be the Super Bowl MVP. The now former Rams receiver had two receptions for 52 yards and a touchdown before he tragically tore his ACL in the first half. Beckham was looking to play a large role for the Rams offense before the injury.

The two-time All-Pro has been in no rush to sign a contract with a new team before he’s healthy. This offseason he’s just been enjoying his life. However, that hasn’t stopped the Rams and other teams from trying to recruit him.

Beckham crashed Sean McVay’s wedding in June. Afterwards, McVay said, “You crashed my wedding, you re-sign with the Rams then, man.’ That’s a given right there.” Beckham also joined the Rams for their ring ceremony.

Von Miller also shot his shot earlier this month.

Von Miller is trying to get Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo… pic.twitter.com/vsoZTSx3fp — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 8, 2022

Similar to last season, OBJ will likely wait until midseason to make a decision on where he’s going to play next season. This gives Beckham a chance to heal and also pick a good situation. If the Rams are in the playoff hunt, OBJ will certainly consider running in back.