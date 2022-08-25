The Los Angeles Rams are a few days away from finishing the preseason and the entirety of their 2022 offseason, but the LA training room will still have players hard at work attempting to be ready for the season opener. Some players have fully recovered from training camp injuries in time for the start of the regular season, while a few are still nursing strains and sprains. This injury round-up will highlight players from previous injury reports that are either now: full participants, questionable for September 8th, or inactive/injured reserve.

FULL PARTICIPANTS

Matthew Stafford, QB

Stafford’s elbow injury has quickly become an afterthought with each passing practice. While his workload has been managed differently, the Rams Super Bowl run and Stafford’s age factored into the decision to limit his throwing this offseason.

Kyren Williams, RB

The third-string running back is taking a significant workload for the running backs moving forward. With Akers and Henderson still nursing injuries, Williams will get a chance to get reps with the 1’s during joint practices as well getting the starting nod for the preseason finale.

Sean McVay tells reporters post-practice that RB Kyren Williams will participate in joint practices and play in the third preseason game. Have seen Williams’ workload really crank up in last several practices and he got a good ST warmup before last game (tho did not play). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 22, 2022

Leonard Floyd, EDGE

The ankle injury experienced two weeks ago appears no longer to be a factor and the edge rusher is on track to play vs. Buffalo.

QUESTIONABLE

Cam Akers, RB

Akers has been held out of preseason action and will not participate in joint-practices against the Bengals. His soft-tissue injury is not considered to be serious, and the assumption is that he will be ready for Week 1 of the regular season.

Darrell Henderson, RB

Like his teammate, Henderson is the other running back working through a soft-tissue injury. However, Henderson’s volume of work this offseason has been significantly less than Akers. It would not shock me if he was active for Week 1, but does not play.

Daniel Hardy, EDGE

The rookie edge rusher from Montana State suffered a high ankle sprain in the second preseason game. He is expected expected to miss a few weeks and could be an IR candidate.

Chris Garrett, EDGE

The second-year pro dealt with a groin strain for two weeks, but has returned to practice. If everything stays on course, he should be able to contribute for the season opener. Nonetheless, his return is a good sign for his chances of making the 53-man roster.

Chris Garrett is going to practice today. Had been dealing with a groin issue (also practiced Monday). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 24, 2022

Jordan Fuller, S

Even though he is questionable from his offseason ankle surgery, Fuller should start in Week 1 barring a setback.

INACTIVE/INJURED RESERVE

Van Jefferson, WR

Jefferson is still recovering from a second offseason knee surgery. His questionable status against Buffalo is still 50/50 (my personal opinion is that he will not play).

He wouldn’t play in a preseason game anyway, but WR Van Jefferson making the Cincy trip with teammates, spotted in Rams’ latest marketing video, seems positive (especially if he’s able to get rehab work in alongside team through the week as they relocate operations). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 24, 2022

Warren Jackson, WR

Jackson was unlikely to make the 53-man roster and his injury is undisclosed.

JJ Koski, WR

Koski suffered a shoulder injury in Friday’s preseason game and has been placed on

Injured Reserve.

Logan Bruss, OG

Unfortunately for the Rams and Bruss, their first selection in the 2022 draft will watch from the sidelines for the entire season. Bruss suffered a torn ACL and MCL in the first half of the Houston Texans preseason game.

Bobby Brown III, DL

The fourth-round pick in 2021 suffered an ankle sprain against the Chargers. With his suspension from PEDs in effect, the Rams will progress as needed with Brown’s ankle to return him to full health when he is eligible to be activated off the suspended list.

Quentin Lake, S

Lake continues to be on the PUP list, as he was placed there early in the offseason. The reason is still unclear at this point.

Travin Howard, ILB

Howard will miss the first few weeks of the season because of core muscle surgery. He is already on IR.

Stay tuned next week for a new injury report for the Los Angeles Rams before they open up their 2022 regular season at home against the AFC East champion, Buffalo Bills.