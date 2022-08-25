Random Ramsdom: Tutu Atwell continues to impress

Watch: Tutu Atwell burns Bengals deep, makes terrific over-the-shoulder catch (RamsWire)

“During Wednesday’s joint practice with the Bengals, the first of two sessions in Cincinnati, Atwell showed last year’s AFC champions the speed he possesses. The Rams shared a clip of Matthew Stafford throwing a pass deep to Atwell, who got behind the defense and made a terrific over-the-shoulder grab for a big gain.”

Connections from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs making plays: 10 Observations from Rams’ first joint practice with Bengals (TheRams.com)

“The Rams and Bengals convened on Wednesday for the first of two joint practices this week, which featured impressive passes from Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II, young defensive backs’ playmaking on display and more.”

Suddenly, LA Rams TE/WR Jacob Harris is a thing once more (RamblinFan)

“The knock against Harris so far was his lack of football skills. Now that he is demonstrating mastery of blocking, he could become a dangerous offensive weapon for the Rams this year.”

Rams think they have talent, tenacity for Super Bowl repeat (APNews)

“It’s a familiar mindset for champions trying to repeat the greatest achievement of their professional lives. But McVay excels at the deceptively simple art of getting his players in the right frame of mind to perform, and he thinks the Rams will have no hangover from last February and a clear vision toward next February.”

Live updates from Day 1 of Rams-Bengals joint practice (RamsWire)

“Following along for live updates from reporters in attendance as we update this blog throughout practice. The Rams and Bengals will practice again on Thursday before getting a day off on Friday ahead of Saturday’s preseason contest.”

3 “Not too late” options for LA Rams at running back (RamblinFan)

“The LA Rams may not be in very great shape at the running back position. While the team is not fighting to hold it together after an onslaught of devastating season-ending injuries, the Rams are putting their boots on the ground with some concerns. All of the team’s primary running backs, be it either Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., or even rookie Kyren Williams appear to be coming back from significant lower body injuries.”