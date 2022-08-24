Rams have productive day in first joint practice against Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams wrap up their 2022 preseason with a trip to the Midwest for joint practices with the AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals. Early reports out of Wednesday’s session have some of the Rams’ offensive training camp standouts continuing to make plays against the Bengals.

Tutu Atwell steps up deep

Atwell made his presence felt as LA’s deep threat, making an over-the-shoulder catch on a beautifully thrown bomb from Matthew Stafford after the speedster was able to get behind the defense.

After missing nearly his entire rookie season, the former Louisville Cardinal seems to be making up for lost time, as he is likely to play meaningful snaps early in the season with Van Jefferson recovering from a relatively minor surgery earlier this month.

Allen Robinson...again

The former Chicago Bear continued his productive summer, scoring a touchdown on Cincinnati’s top cornerback Chidobe Awuzie during the seven-on-seven portion of practice.

Allen Robinson over Chido Awuzie for six in 7s. pic.twitter.com/BySw2BdAE8 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) August 24, 2022

When asked about the Matthew Stafford-to-Robinson connection, head coach Sean McVay acknowledged the chemistry, while admitting there is still room for growth.

“It seemed good. There was a couple where we just missed a little bit,” said McVay. “There was definitely a lot of good examples of good timing and rhythm within the framework of the protection based on the rush.”

The pair will continue working on their timing, reaping the benefits of their first live reps against an opposing team.

Jalen Ramsey swats

Ramsey confirmed he is still recovering from shoulder surgery, after playing most of the season with injuries to both shoulders.

“No, not yet. Not yet,” Ramsey admitted. “But I will be when the time is right. That’s what’s important to me. Honestly, I’m just being careful right now.”

He was still able to get a nice swat, knocking down a Joe Burrow pass intended for Tee Higgins.

GOT ON IT. pic.twitter.com/l10BhL859Q — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 24, 2022

Thankfully, he is still on track to be ready to open the season in a possible Super Bowl 57 against quarterback Josh Allen and the high-flying Buffalo Bills.

Kyren Williams is finally in the mix

The Rams were led at running back by Jake Funk and Kyren Williams, the rookie fifth round pick out of Notre Dame.

Not gonna get a hugely accurate look at this because they are thudding, not tackling. But Williams and Funk are leading today and running hard when given the opps. https://t.co/l3sBuWhdEK — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 24, 2022

Williams could be one of Stafford’s favorite targets out of the backfield in the passing game this year.

Kyren Williams is getting some work in the passing game from Matthew Stafford today and looks pretty smooth out there. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 24, 2022

Chris Garrett returns

Chris Garrett is going to practice today. Had been dealing with a groin issue (also practiced Monday). — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 24, 2022

Another name added to the mix this week was Chris Garrett. With Daniel Hardy missing time due to a high ankle sprain, Garrett can earn a way back onto the 53-man roster with a strong final week and preseason game. That’s Saturday afternoon in Cincinnati against the Bengals.

The two sides meet again on Thursday.