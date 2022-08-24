Random Ramsdom: Rams head to Cincinnati for joint practices ahead of preseason finale

First Look: Rams head to Cincinnati to take on Bengals in 2022 preseason finale (TheRams.com)

“With two joint practices scheduled to take place this week plus the final preseason game, there’s going to be plenty of opportunity for young players to show their development, and in some cases, one final push for a roster spot ahead of next Tuesday’s roster reduction to 53.”

Sean McVay doesn’t want to see any fights between Rams and Bengals in practice (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay hopes the Rams and Bengals can avoid any extracurricular activity after the whistle this week when they practice together on Wednesday and Thursday. The Rams practiced against the Raiders and Cowboys last summer, and with the Raiders in 2019, and every time, at least one fight broke out.”

Rams 53-man roster projection: How Kendall Blanton’s release, Logan Bruss’ injury change things (RamsWire)

“Now that the second wave of cuts is complete, we have an even better idea of what the Rams’ final roster might look like. There have been some notable changes, from Kendall Blanton’s release to Logan Bruss’ season-ending injury, both of which impact multiple positions on the team.”

Rams’ Kyren Williams to Debut vs. Bengals, Says Coach McVay (SportsIllustrated)

“With Los Angeles choosing to take the rehab process slowly, the former Notre Dame star has missed the first two preseason games, but coach Sean McVay announced that Williams will see action in the joint practices and preseason finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Rams rookie Lance McCutcheon leads NFL in receiving yards this preseason (RamsWire)

“He’s tied for eighth in the NFL this preseason with 10 receptions, but he leads the league with 183 yards and is tied for first in touchdown catches. His 183 yards are 32 more than any other player, with Khalil Shakir ranking second (151 yards). He’s one of 22 players with at least 100 yards receiving this preseason.”