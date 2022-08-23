Random Ramsdom: Are Jacob Harris and Lance McCutcheon locked onto 2022 roster?

Why Kendall Blanton’s release is a good sign for Lance McCutcheon and Jacob Harris (RamsWire)

“McCutcheon and Harris are two of the Rams’ biggest receivers. They’re by no means locks to make the roster, but their size gives them a great chance to earn a spot on the 53-man squad – especially now that Blanton is gone.”

How the Rams’ competitive backup quarterback battle creates confidence behind Matthew Stafford (ProFootballNetwork)

“I felt like (Wolford) had good command, made good decisions, saw the coverages the right way, and then there were some instances where we could help him out a little bit more around him,” McVay said. “But I thought both he and Bryce did a nice job, and for Bryce to be able to kind of lead that scoring drive and make some of those plays, you just kind of have a playmaker — good things happen. He instills that belief with guys around him, so it’s definitely something that we’re continuing to evaluate.”

Jacob Harris: “Just being back out there with my knee, I couldn’t have asked for anything better (TheRams.com)

“Last Friday was Harris’ first live game action since November 7, 2021, when he sustained a season-ending torn ACL and MCL against the Titans in what McVay at the time described as a freak injury.”

Rams’ Aaron Donald planning to play at least two more NFL seasons before retiring (CBSSports)

“I got a two-year commitment right now,” Donald told Peter King, “so I’m going to do everything I can while I’m here to help the organization win and be successful. I’m gonna last as long as I can, as long as I can play at a high level.”

Tyrann Mathieu, other NFL stars discuss what makes Matthew Stafford great (RamsWire)

“Matthew Stafford was a well-respected quarterback when he was with the Detroit Lions. He was never viewed as one of the four or five best players at his position, but most viewed him as an above-average quarterback.”

Rams’ Jonah Williams named a ‘Secret Superstar’ of preseason Week 2 (RamsWire)

“Jonah Williams hasn’t yet secured a spot on the Rams’ 53-man roster, but he’s making a strong case for one. The third-year defensive lineman stood out in Week 2 of the preseason against the Texans, recording four tackles, one sack, a tackle for a loss and a forced fumble in 40 snaps played.”