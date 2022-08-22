Random Ramsdom: Bobby Wagner comes in at 29, Matthew Stafford at 27 in NFL’s Top 100

Matthew Stafford is No. 27 on NFL Top 100 (TheRams.com)

“In Year 1 in the horns, Stafford completed 404 of 601 pass attempts for 4,886 yards and a career-high-tying 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions. His 4,886 passing yards were third-most by him in a single season in his career, and overall helped propel wide receiver Cooper Kupp to the league’s fourth-ever triple-crown-winning season as the league leader in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns. They also set a new franchise single-season record, while his touchdowns tied Kurt Warner’s single-season franchise record set in 1999.”

Bobby Wagner is No. 29 on NFL Top 100 (TheRams.com)

“Wagner recorded a career-high 170 total tackles last year, also chipping in five pass breakups, one forced fumble and one interception as he was named to his eighth Pro Bowl. After he was released by the Seahawks, he signed a five-year deal with the Rams in March.”

Sean McVay: Rams didn’t waive Kendall Blanton to keep more WRs (RamsWire)

“When asked if the decision to waive TE Kendall Blanton was made as a necessity to keep more wide receivers on the initial 53-man roster, McVay said it was “a total separate thing.”

Commanders claim Kendall Blanton off waivers from Rams (RamsWire)

“The tight end reverts to Washington’s 85-man roster, which will need to be trimmed down to 80 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET. Blanton was shockingly waived by the Rams on Saturday despite playing a key role during their Super Bowl run last season.”

‘He’s a Gamer’: Sean McVay Continues to Endorse Rams Rookie WR Lance McCutcheon (SportsIllustrated)

“Yeah, it’s good to see him show up again. He is a guy that just kind of makes plays,” McVay said. “He’s one of those guys that’s a gamer. I was pleased with the amount of plays that he made again. It was good to see.”

Rams rookie Daniel Hardy likely to start season on IR with ankle injury (RamsWire)

“McVay said Hardy is a candidate to likely start the year on IR, but it’s not a season-ending injury. In order to play this season, Hardy will need to make the 53-man roster before going on IR.”