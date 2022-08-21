Random Ramsdom: Rams cut ties with key part of playoff run

Rams waive five players ahead of Aug. 23 roster reduction deadline (TheRams.com)

“The Los Angeles Rams on Saturday waived tight end Kendall Blanton, running back Raymond Calais, defensive back Jairon McVea and running back A.J. Rose. They also waived/injured wide receiver J.J. Koski, who hurt his shoulder during this past Tuesday’s practice.”

Rams rookie Logan Bruss out for year with torn ACL and MCL (RamsWire)

“The Los Angeles Rams’ top draft pick will miss his entire rookie season. Guard Logan Bruss suffered a torn ACL and MCL in Friday’s loss to the Houston Texans, which will sideline him for all of 2022.”

Cobie Durant has Kevin Durant rooting for the Rams now – sort of (RamsWire)

“A fan on Twitter Saturday tweeted a photo of rookie cornerback Cobie Durant from the Rams’ game against the Texans and joked that Kevin Durant joined the defending Super Bowl champions. Durant responded and joked that Cobie is somehow his cousin and that he’s a Rams fan now.”

LA Rams roster logjam: 2021 vs. 2022 rookie class (RamblinFan)

“To the LA Rams organization, better competition results in a better overall team. And while we may be seeing the best of their players competing for playing time this year, the fact is that 53 players of the Rams’ remaining 85 will stay with the team to open the season, while 16 will be signed to the team’s practice squad, and another 16 will return to their home, hopeful that they will hear their phone ring and be invited to compete for playing time on another NFL team’s roster.”

Watch: Best moments from Sean McVay and Raheem Morris breaking down Rams-Texans live (RamsWire)

“One of the best parts of the preseason this year has been the Rams’ “Coach Cam” during games. Sean McVay and Raheem Morris have both joined the local broadcast this summer, not only chopping it up with Andrew Whitworth, but breaking down plays from the sideline as they’re happening.”