Lance McCutcheon deserving of roster spot despite losing effort

For anyone who has watched the first two Los Angeles Rams preseason games, one thing has become blatantly clear:

Lance McCutcheon should be nicknamed Lance McClutcheon for his efforts in exhibition matchups against the Chargers and Texans.

Forget that the Rams lost Friday night. It’s only preseason, those results don’t matter all that much. What does matter is that LA has a receiver rising up the depth chart. A pass catcher more than deserving of a roster spot. If he’s not given one, Rams faithful might lead an uprising against the team’s front office:

If this isn’t the WR lineup we riot :



1. Cooper Kupp

2. Allen Robinson

3. Van Jefferson

4. Lance McCutcheon

5. Tutu Atwell #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/hhiI9Js2Y7 — Cam ✨SB LVI CHAMPIONS (@RamsWRLD_) August 20, 2022

If this armchair quarterback had any say, McCutcheon would the team’s fourth receiver for the upcoming season. His inclusion would provide a definite answer to a position that’s faced some uncertainty this offseason.

Despite having a promising camp, Tutu Atwell hasn’t played a snap in either preseason game, so still unsure what to make of the second-year pass catcher. OBJ hasn’t re-signed with the team, and if he did, he wouldn’t play until midseason or later as he recovers from a torn-ACL.

Including Lance on the final 53-man roster would build much-needed depth at the position no matter his role in the regular season. Through two games this preseason, McCutcheon has 10 receptions for 183 yards and two touchdowns. He has been the best player on the field for the Rams and it hasn’t been remotely close.

As I’ve said before, I try not to put too much stock into a player’s performance during preseason. However, I would have to believe McVay would have a hard time keeping a player like Lance off the field once the real games start. The undrafted rookie from Montana State is riding a hot hand. Who says that couldn’t translate to regular season production?

Especially after seeing him torch the highest-drafted cornerback from this year’s draft:

“It wasn’t nothing. It was just a play.”- Derek Stingley on this 22 yard reception by Lance McCutcheon pic.twitter.com/NHMlhtM7TO — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 20, 2022

This play in particular against the Texans’ Derek Stingley Jr. was noted in McVay’s praise of the rookie following the game:

Sean McVay on Lance McCutcheon: "You can’t deny the fact that he showed up again and made the plays that he was asked to make. Did a good job off the play action on running a good route, kind of got on the blind spot of an outstanding player in Stingley." #Rams — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 20, 2022

Apparently the Rams are doing all they can to stock the position well heading into the season as signaled by the release of Super Bowl starter Kendall Blanton and four others on Saturday.

The Kendall Blanton cut is a big one and says multiple things:

- Rams want to keep extra WRs, maybe as many as 8 (as previously noted)

- May need to keep 3QBs/4RBs.

- Brycen Hopkins, Lance McCutcheon, Jacob Harris all made strong cases in camp and preseason. https://t.co/359rVka2UC — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 20, 2022

What I’ve mentioned in this article probably doesn’t have to be said at this point. Lance McCutcheon should be on LA’s final roster ahead of the season opener against Buffalo. It’s the only way to reward a player who’s been making a living turning heads thus far in his young career.

Let’s hope the rook gets a chance to continue proving his doubters wrong once he takes the field against the Bills. If the Rams are smart, they’ll do everything in their power to make it happen.