Los Angeles Rams guard Logan Bruss had a difficult night on Friday against the Houston Texans, but news only got worse as the game went on. Bruss left with a knee injury and Rams head coach Sean McVay confirmed on Saturday that the rookie third round pick out of Wisconsin tore both his ACL and MCL against the Texans.

He will be placed on injured reserve and his official rookie season will not happen until 2023.

Sean McVay says Logan Bruss tore his ACL and MCL, out for the season. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 20, 2022

Though this news is unfortunate, it does not seem to impact L.A.’s 2022 season. The Rams are starting Coleman Shelton at right guard and Bruss may not have even won the backup job headed into the season, with an expected “redshirt” year for 2022. This news will allow the Rams to keep Bruss on IR and give his 53-man spot to another player, perhaps Bobby Evans, undrafted free agent Jack Snyder, Chandler Brewer, or another offensive lineman not currently on the team.

Bruss was the 104th overall pick in the draft, adding to L.A. deep stable of former Wisconsin Badgers offensive linemen.