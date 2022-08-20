Rams waive 5 players, including Kendall Blanton, Raymond Calais

The Los Angeles Rams have wasted no time in getting down to 80 players, waiving five players on Saturday, including two running backs, a wide receiver, a defensive back, and the surprise release of tight end Kendall Blanton.

Expected to compete to be the number two tight end next to Tyler Higbee, Blanton had five catches for 57 yards in the NFC Championship win over the 49ers and he scored a touchdown a week earlier in the divisional round against the Buccaneers. This guarantees Brycen Hopkins the job as tight end two and means that someone like Roger Carter, Jr. just made the Rams.

The Rams also have Jacob Harris listed as a tight end again, so there’s that.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall TE Kendall Blanton, RB Raymond Calais, DB Jairon McVea, RB A.J. Rose

• Waived/Injured, Prior to Cut to 53 WR J.J. Koski — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 20, 2022

The Rams also waived wide receiver J.J. Koski but with an injury designation. Sean McVay has also cut running backs Raymond Calais and A.J. Rose, both players who saw action in Friday’s loss to the Houston Texans. This should give Jake Funk and Trey Ragas one more opportunity to make the final 53-man roster next week against the Cowboys.

Finally, safety Jairon McVea was buried on the safety depth chart and he was also waived on Saturday.

The Rams play the Bengals one week from today and that will be the final decision maker as McVay looks to get from 80 to 53. Who will be next?