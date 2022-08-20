The Los Angeles Rams resumed preseason football action on Friday night against the Houston Texans, losing their second preseason contest by a score of 24-20. John Wolford and Bryce Perkins split the halves and led the offense to 277 total yards. Bubble player Lance McCutcheon continued his excellent play, adding another five receptions and 98 yards.

Friday’s showing was a stock boost for wide receiver Austin Trammell, offensive tackle AJ Arcuri, and defensive lineman Jonah Williams, but will it be substantial enough to warrant a place on the 53-man roster? After two weeks of preseason football, here is an updated final roster projection including a notable cut on offense.

QUARTERBACKS (3)

Matthew Stafford, John Wolford, Bryce Perkins

After announcing early in the week that John Wolford would start the game Friday, speculation began as to whether Wolford and Perkins were in a competition battle. It appears it was more so an opportunity to get Wolford live work. Both quarterbacks were satisfactory, with neither having any personal highs or lows.

Changes: None

RUNNING BACKS (4)

Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson, Jake Funk, Kyren Williams

If the Rams want to carry more than four running backs, it will be difficult to assess who they should add, because none of the running backs in Friday’s game managed anything on the ground. Trey Ragas was the leading rusher with 14 yards on 6 carries.

Changes: None

WIDE RECEIVERS (8)

Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson II, Tutu Atwell, Van Jefferson, Jacob Harris, Lance McCutcheon, Ben Skowronek, Brandon Powell

Lance McCutcheon continues to put pressure on the coaching staff to include him on the final roster. Jacob Harris was mentioned as a potential cut; being labeled as injury-prone, however he played Friday night and justified his worth for a roster spot.

The wide receiver that falls short of a roster spot but is assuredly to make the practice squad, unless picked off waivers, will be Austin Trammell. The slot receiver has shown good hands when the football has been thrown his way. Unfortunately he falls short of a final roster spot because of a crowded room.

Changes: None

TIGHT ENDS (3)

Tyler Higbee, Kendall Blanton, Brycen Hopkins

Roger Carter nor Jared Pickney have stood out in any capacity to warrant a place on the 53-man roster.

Changes: None

OFFENSIVE LINE (9)

Joseph Noteboom, David Edwards, Brian Allen, Coleman Shelton, Robert Havenstein, Logan Bruss, AJ Jackson, Tremayne Anchrum, AJ Arcuri

Based on his postgame comments, Sean McVay may have tipped his hand that AJ Jackson and Tremayne Anchrum are securing the seventh and eighth offensive line spots.

Without knowing Bruss’ status, McVay says he has seen some good things from Jackson and Anchrum as it relates to a true two-deep for the OL. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 20, 2022

At least one more spot is up for grabs. Bobby Evans, AJ Arcuri, Chandler Brewer, and Jack Snyder will be fighting for it. I’m going with Arcuri who is a left tackle but also carries the ability to swing over to the right side as a backup for Havenstein. I believe LA is confident with Edwards, Shelton, Bruss, and Anchrum covering their depth at both guard positions. This leaves the 2019 draftee Bobby Evans as the odd man out.

Changes: Bobby Evans out, AJ Arcuri in

DEFENSIVE LINE (6)

Aaron Donald, A’Shawn Robinson, Greg Gaines, Marquise Copeland, Bobby Brown III*, Michael Hoecht, Jonah Williams

Bobby Brown III will be on the suspended/reserve list to start the season. Hoecht and Williams have provided the most splash this offseason. Williams got Raheem Morris’s attention Friday night...

This is funny hearing Raheem Morris live on air react to the sack fumble by Jonah Williams pic.twitter.com/qXkP5Pq2cZ — Billy M (@BillyM_91) August 20, 2022

Even Aaron Donald has noticed the improvement in the lineman’s game...

Jonah Williams is one of the youngsters AD shouted out last week and for good measure! What a move! — Rams24/7 (@Rams24_7) August 20, 2022

Earnest Brown IV is still keeping this competition open, but he will need to make a move quickly to leapfrog Williams.

Won’t count against 53: Bobby Brown III (*Reserve/Suspended list*)

Changes: Jonah Williams in

INSIDE LINEBACKERS (3)

Bobby Wagner, Ernest Jones, Travin Howard*, Christian Rozeboom

Christian Rozeboom has not played in either preseason game which suggests that LA is protecting Rozeboom from an injury, because of Howard’s existing injury; thinning the depth at the position. Jake Hummel has made some noise through two games, but is likely to land on the practice squad.

Changes: Travin Howard to short-term IR, Christian Rozeboom in

Won’t count against 53: Travin Howard (*Short-term IR*)

EDGE RUSHERS (4)

Leonard Floyd, Justin Hollins, Terrell Lewis, Chris Garrett

This is where strategy will play a factor in the roster construction. I personally have liked Keir Thomas, but it might be possible to sneak him on the practice squad, opening room for the Rams to add elsewhere on the roster. Keir Thomas or Benton Whitley could be an option if Chris Garrett is not ready to start the season and requires a short-term IR designation.

Changes: Daniel Hardy out, Keir Thomas out, Chris Garrett in

CORNERBACKS (6)

Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, David Long Jr, Robert Rochell, Cobie Durant, Derion Kendrick

Grant Haley is providing good tape but will likely fall just short. LA will attempt to add him to the practice squad, but I’ll predict another team signs him off waivers. Derion Kendrick and Cobie Durant are shoring up the depth spots on the roster behind Ramsey and Hill.

Rookie Cobie Durant making plays



Coach McVay approves. pic.twitter.com/ogtkE8we08 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 20, 2022

Changes: None

SAFETIES (4)

Jordan Fuller, Nick Scott, Taylor Rapp, Terrell Burgess

No additions or subtractions with the safeties. Burgess rebounded well against the Texans, giving him more roster security.

Changes: None

SPECIAL TEAMS (3)

Matt Gay, Riley Dixon, Matt Orzech

The kicker and punter positions are the most secure spots with the recent departure of Cameron Dicker. Barring an injury, Dixon, Gay, and Orzech highlight the special teams unit for the 2022 season.

Changes: None