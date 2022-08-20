Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans Instant Reaction: Lance McCatcheseverything

The Los Angeles Rams have to keep Lance McCutcheon. They might even want to sit him next week against the Cincinnati Bengals, as Sean McVay does for all of his key role players on offense and defense.

For another week, McCutcheon has proved himself worthy of the NFL stage and if McVay does attempt to get him onto the practice squad, he will fail.

Another team will pick up McCutcheon if he hits the waiver wide and there’s a decent chance that team will play in the NFC West. The Seattle Seahawks have a high waiver priority and a need at wide receiver, as well as a desire to steal players off of their division rivals. McVay must grab McCutcheon with the same veracity that McCutcheon grabs the ball.

According to my Instant Reaction podcast co-host Chris Daniel, there’s a new rule: Any 53-man roster projection without McCutcheon must be shamed and stricken from the record. He’s made it.

McCutcheon’s fate is one of several topics that Chris and I instantly reacted to on Friday night during the Rams’ 24-20 loss to the Texans. We also talk about the concerning play of the offensive line, where the Rams are deep and what positions have concerns, the ascension of Jonah Williams as a must-play player who dominated a first string offensive line, and L.A.’s deep group of cornerbacks.

You can listen to the full episode below or find us on your podcast apps at Turf Show Times: for Los Angeles Rams fans and hit SUBSCRIBE.

We also have a YouTube link if you’d prefer to watch. It was not my intention to not show my face, but I will next time!