Random Ramsdom: Bryce Perkins proves worthy of a roster spot in Friday’s loss

Five takeaways from Rams’ 24-20 Preseason Week 2 loss to Texans (TheRams.com)

“Perkins took over in the third quarter and led the Rams on four drives in the second half, with one resulting in points. He ended the night completing 10 of 12 passes for 95 yards.”

Watch: Rams’ special teams TD completely flips Sean McVay’s mood (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay takes every game seriously and wants his team to play the best it possibly can, which was a struggle on Friday night when the Rams faced the Texans.”

Highlights: Rams DB Robert Rochell’s Peanut Punch creates CB Derion Kendrick’s takeaway against Houston Texans (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams defensive back Robert Rochell’s Peanut Punch creates Rams cornerback Derion Kendrick’s takeaway.”

Rams rookie Logan Bruss leaves game vs. Texans with knee injury (RamsWire)

“During Friday’s game against the Texans, Bruss’ left leg collided with another player in the second quarter. Bruss came up limping and walking gingerly, heading to the sideline and eventually the locker room.”

Watch: Lance McCutcheon shakes Derek Stingley Jr. with smooth route (RamsWire)

“If McCutcheon hasn’t already earned a roster spot, beating the best rookie cornerback in the NFL with a route like that will help.”