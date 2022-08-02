Rams appear to still want Odell Beckham Jr back on the team

For months the Los Angeles Rams fan base has eagerly awaited the potential re-signing of Odell Beckham Jr.

There has been a mutual understanding (since early March) between the Rams front office and OBJ’s camp that the sides would approach negotiations at a more fitting time. The situation could be brewing based on the latest developments:

While appearing on NFL network Sunday, Sean McVay made a public comment about a reunion with the star wide receiver…

“You lose big-time guys like an Andrew Whitworth, you lose a Von Miller. You know, hopefully, we’ll get Odell back at some point…If you’re out there, Odell, I know you heard that.”

A day later, McVay talked with reporters in the wake of Van Jefferson’s knee injury, and once again cited a reunion with Odell Beckham.

“We’ll continue to see if we can figure out when Odell will come back at some point as well.”

Another catalyst is that Odell Beckham is beginning to progress more in his recovery; going through workouts in the gym. He is now entering month #6 post surgery. Los Angeles has expressed their interest in having him with their medical and training staff to evaluate and facilitate his recovery. With ACL injuries typically averaging 8-10 months of recovery time, OBJ is closing in on the window of return to on-field work.

With preseason games set to take place over the next four weeks, the sweepstakes for the SB champ are going to heat up more this month. Especially after Hall of Fame WR Andre Reed spent time last week recruiting the free agent on social media; saying:

“How would OBJ look in Red, White and Blue? Him and Von runnin’ it back in Buffalo. Let’s just say we had good convo last night in Atlantic City.”

The clock is still ticking, but nonetheless we are one month closer now to receiving confirmation.