Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans preseason: Game Thread for Week 2!

It’s time for game two!

John Wolford makes his first start since the 2020 playoffs and Bryce Perkins should see the second half. While most of the LA Rams starters and role players will sit, fans are left with plenty of intrigue with getting to see the backup actually play preseason football.

Lance McCutcheon highlights a host of hopefuls who Rams fans are also expecting to standout this week. Which hopeful are you most hoping to see tonight, hopefully?

Rec the comments you like the most, time to get tuned up for the regular season for highlighting the best game thread comments each week!