Random Ramsdom: Bryce Perkins vs. John Wolford; Will there be a new QB2 in 2022?

John Wolford to play 1st half vs. Texans, Bryce Perkins to play 2nd half (RamsWire)

“Sean McVay revealed after practice on Wednesday that Wolford will play the first half of the game, and Bryce Perkins will come in for the second half.”

Five players to watch: Rams vs. Texans, Preseason Week 2 (TheRams.com)

“The Rams continue their preseason schedule hosting the Texans Friday night night at SoFi Stadium, with kickoff in Inglewood, Calif., scheduled for 7 p.m. pacific time. ABC7 will televise the game locally, with NFL Network televising the game live nationally.”

What to expect from the debut of LA Rams RB Kyren Williams? (RamblinFan)

“Williams is a versatile swiss-army knife weapon that does everything well enough to be a three-down back in the LA Rams offense. Unfortunately, his almost instant injury has placed the shroud of uncertain availability around him. That has placed him among the players who, like Tutu Atwell, may simply be held out of preseason competition to ensure he is available at the start of the regular season.”

Keys to success in preseason week 2 with Matthew Stafford & Sean McVay | Rams Practice Recap (TheRams.com)

“Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay breakdown preseason goals and the importance of execution during practices leading up to preseason games and regular season.”

7 position battles to monitor for Rams on Friday vs. Texans (RamsWire)

“The preseason is where players jockey for positioning on the depth chart and fight for a spot on the 53-man roster. For the Rams, their starting lineup is close to set, but there’s plenty of ongoing competition for backup roles and spots lower on the roster.”