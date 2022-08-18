Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: Last Minute Thoughts!

The Los Angeles Rams play the Houston Texans on Friday night and that means the return of the Last Minute Thoughts podcast on Thursday night!

JB Scott and I discuss everything that’s on our minds leading into the Rams-Texans game at SoFi Stadium in a little more than 24 hours. Including John Wolford’s job status (and what kind of backup quarterback he is), whether Sean McVay ever wants to develop his own first round quarterback, Jacob Harris potentially losing his roster spot to Lance McCutcheon, whether or not Derion Kendrick is head of Decobie Durant at this point, if the Rams should trade for Jonathan Greenard, and much more!

Listen to the episode here at Turf Show Times or go find us on your podcast apps so you never miss an episode: TURF SHOW TIMES is the name you’ll find us under. If not, I’ll sue whoever is using it. That’s my guarantee.