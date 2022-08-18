Bears-Seahawks preseason TNF game thread

The Los Angeles Rams play their second preseason game on Friday night, but the NFC West will be on primetime television on Thursday as the Seattle Seahawks take on the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks had planned to start Drew Lock tonight in his bid to become the starting quarterback for 2022, but a bout with covid has put him out of commission this week and instead Geno Smith will start for the second game in a row. Smith played the entire first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, flashing some competence to go along with the reality that no matter what, Seattle will be one of the worst teams in the league at quarterback this year.

Can Pete Carroll combat that reality with a strong supporting cast and defense?

The Chicago Bears don’t have a quarterback competition other than the battle between Justin Fields the good and Justin Fields the bad. Which Justin Fields shows up against the Seahawks?

Talk about it here!