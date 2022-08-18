Random Ramsdom: Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins separating from competition

Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins have separated themselves at OLB (RamsWire)

“I think those three (Hollins, Lewis, Floyd) have separated,” McVay said. “Obviously, Leonard has been a great player for us for the last couple years and then I thought Justin Hollins and Terrell Lewis did an outstanding job earlier on in the season really being able to play off one of their opposite. Those guys have done a really good job. It’s been good to see them. That’s kind of where we’re at right now. There’s other guys that are in the mix. The Hardys, the Chris Garretts”

Aaron Donald ripped off Rob Havenstein’s helmet during scrimmage scuffle (RamsWire)

“At one point, there was a scuffle that involved Aaron Donald and the offensive line, which ended with Donald ripping off Rob Havenstein’s helmet and throwing it. Things settled down after Sean McVay broke it up, but it was an example of the intensity the Rams practice with.”

Rams’ Warren Jackson: Reverts to IR (CBSSports)

“Jackson (undisclosed) reverted to the Rams’ injured reserve list Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.”

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford recap Tuesday’s intrasquad scrimmage, look ahead to preseason game vs. Texans (TheRams.com)

“Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford held press conferences with local media Wednesday, discussing thoughts on Tuesday’s intrasquad scrimmage (Stafford), Friday night’s preseason game against the Texans (McVay) and more.”

Aaron Donald on how Tuesday’s scrimmage went, what he’s seen from Michael Hoecht (TheRams.com)

“Rams DL Aaron Donald talks about what he took away from the team’s intrasquad scrimmage Tuesday and how DL Michael Hoecht has looked so far.”