The Los Angeles Rams released five of their own on Tuesday, and head coach Sean McVay must cut five more players next week after the team’s second preseason game against the Houston Texans this Friday.

Gone so far are QB Luis Perez, TE Jamal Pettigrew, OT Adrian Ealy, DB Caesar Dancy-Williams, and K/P Cameron Dicker. Who is next?

Heading into the second week of the preseason, we have now been given a real taste of which players are competing to fill in the back end of the roster. McVay has already begun to reference individuals who have a “real chance” at making the roster. Even the distribution of playing time of players tells a little of the direction McVay and Les Snead are headed with their roster construction.

“But I’ll tell you this. I remember early on in the offseason program, there are certain young guys that have that right look in their eye where you can see they are mature beyond their years.” - Sean McVay following Lance McCutcheon’s performance vs. Chargers on August 13th

As the roster size slowly trims down, the competition for a spot on the 53-man roster grows more imminent. It is the “August Madness” of the NFL training camp preseason. Each week, I will update the “Last Four In, First Four Out” and we’ll find out how much these bubble players change based on games and reports over the next two weeks.

Part I of Roster Bubble

(*Note: In this case, the first four out are “early” cuts.)

Last Four In: Lance McCutcheon, WR

Lance McCutcheon had a coming out party in his first preseason action, hauling in 5 receptions, 87 yards, 2 TDs, and a two-point conversion. With injuries at the wide receiver position, McCutcheon can solidify a roster spot with continued quality play and doing some dirty work on special teams.

Does UDFA Lance McCutcheon have a legit shot at making this roster?



Sean McVay just now: “I think certainly.”



And he’s not putting a cap on number of WRs they carry, especially bc some of these WRs huge contributors on special teams. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 14, 2022

Last Four In: Tremayne Anchrum, OL

The third-year pro has experience at tackle and guard. Against the Chargers he graded out well, receiving a grade of 71.4. I think it’s safe to say Bobby Evans and AJ Arcuri are behind him.

Last Four In: Jake Funk, RB

With Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson nursing injuries, Jake Funk should make the roster despite the presence of fifth round rookie, Kyren Williams. His special teams ability will also factor into securing a roster spot.

Last Four In: Michael Hoecht, DL

Hoecht appears to be the incumbent for the last defensive line spot. Bobby Brown III will be on the Suspended/Reserve list, and that creates a need for a bigger body in the DL rotation. I have Hoecht edging out Jonah Williams and Earnest Brown IV.

First Four Out: Trey Ragas, RB

Ragas was a late addition to the roster and there just is not enough of a resume to warrant a spot. Carrying five running backs on the roster does not appear in the cards.

First Four Out: Jared Pickney, TE

Unless an injury occurs, Pickney and Roger Carter are on the outside looking in.

First Four Out: Max Pircher, OT

Pircher is a part of the international player development program, so even though he is likely to be released, he will likely land on the practice squad to develop for another year.

First Four Out: Jonah Williams, DL

Jonah Williams’s dilemma is that he is 27 years old, but only has two years of experience. And since he has not been on the team for a complete season, the Rams need more depth talent that can grow and compliment Aaron Donald.