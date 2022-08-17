Stafford feels right on track for season opener

One day after being declared a full participant again in training camp, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has seemingly returned to form according to Sean McVay:

Sean McVay said he hasn’t seen “any reason to be concerned” about Matthew Stafford’s elbow. He said Stafford threw more than 75 balls yesterday in practice.



“He looked like the Matthew I know,” McVay said. — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 17, 2022

This is obviously great news for LA fans to hear after uncertainty over the QB’s elbow injury that had hindered him since last season. Stafford had entered camp on a throwing schedule which was only a precaution in as the team continued evaluating the quarterback’s arm leading up to the season opener against the Bills.

Earlier this month, McVay had remarked that Stafford’s injury was “a little bit abnormal for a quarterback,” and compared it to the soreness that a pitcher would contend with. While Rams faithful had every reason to panic, LA’s QB1 is just ready to move on and get back to defending the team’s Super Bowl title.

“I’m just going out there, doing my work [and] trusting the process that we have,” Stafford said via ESPN. “I know that I’m able to go out there and function at a high level right now. So whatever it feels like, hopefully, continues to keep getting better as it has. But I know that functionally, I feel like I can do everything I need to do. So just trying to continue on that road.”

In his return to full participation on Tuesday, McVay said Stafford got at least 60-plus plays during scrimmage and had great energy and command all day long.

“I thought he threw the ball incredibly accurately in all parts of the field [and] really activated all parts of our pass game,” McVay said via ESPN. “There were a couple where he’s hitting the spots we want and we just have to be able to finish some of those plays.”

Let’s keep our fingers crossed that the positive news continues regarding the Rams’ star signal caller. His status could make or break LA’s upcoming campaign.