Random Ramsdom: Riley Dixon beats out Cameron Dicker at punter

Riley Dixon wins punter battle with Rams waiving Cameron Dicker (RamsWire)

“After signing Riley Dixon as a free agent and adding Cameron Dicker after the draft, the Rams allowed both players to compete for the job. And while it truly was a competition, it didn’t last very long into the preseason. Dicker was the only one who kicked in the preseason opener against the Chargers, a sign that Dixon may have already secured the spot as Hekker’s replacement.”

Rams waive five players ahead of roster reduction deadline (TheRams.com)

“The Los Angeles Rams on Tuesday waived punter Cameron Dicker, offensive tackle Adrian Ealy, quarterback Luis Perez, tight end Jamal Pettigrew and defensive back Caesar Dancy-Williams.”

Sean McVay says Matthew Stafford threw ‘incredibly accurately’ in Rams scrimmage (RamsWire)

“When watching Stafford throw in practice, McVay and the Rams have been pleased with how he’s looked thus far. While time will tell if the elbow issue becomes a long-term concern, everything appears to be trending in the right direction for the veteran quarterback.”

Preseason opener a special first NFL game for Rams RBs coach Ra’Shaad Samples (TheRams.com)

“It was insane, bro,” Samples told TheRams.com Tuesday. “I talked to my mom, talked to my dad, talked to some close friends before the game and my first NFL game (coaching) being my first NFL game was crazy. First time I’ve seen that atmosphere, been in an NFL atmosphere. Just being on the sideline for it, because I’ve never been a fan at a game, but being able to coach in one, I mean it was unbelievable. I had to snap out of fan mode, wide-eyed coach right before pregame, because that atmosphere was insane.”

Rams set to become first team to play 10 regular season games in home stadium since 1929 (CBSSports)

“Thanks to an interesting schedule quirk, the Rams will actually play 10 games in their home stadium this season — becoming the first team since the 1929 Frankford Yellow Jackets to play 10-plus games in their home stadium during a regular season.”

LA Rams defensive lineman Bobby Brown III injury update (RamblinFan)

“Post-game reports have since arrived, confirming that Brown suffered a lateral ankle sprain that will not require surgery. The Rams’ second-year defensive lineman dodged a bullet.”