Los Angeles Rams vs Houston Texans: How to watch, listen, stream the game

After an entertaining opening preseason win against the Chargers, the Los Angeles Rams are preparing to host the Houston Texans in Week 2. Last week was the Rams first preseason win in three years, but since the the Sean McVay regime began in 2017, L.A. has beaten the Texans in their two previous meetings.

Can the Rams build on the Bryce Perkins to Lance McCutcheon alliance and incorporate a more comprehensive offense? And will the defense stack up a second straight strong performance? Rams fans should expect more of the same as last week’s win. LA’s starters and key reserves sat out the game, over 40 by my count, and nothing should change.

New offensive coordinator Liam Coen is known for his zeal in establishing the run game and the Rams had 35 rush attempts versus the Bolts. Both the offensive line and running back units still need some shaking out, so the ground game should be front and center. LA used many O-Line personnel combinations, as well as four running backs and there is no reason to expect any thing new this Friday.

The defense gave up 312 total yards, with 88 of those coming on three big plays. The secondary played its usual soft zone, but came up strong and tackled well to limit yards after catch. The roster bubble linebackers were aggressive and flew to the ball, Jake Hummel, Anthony Hines, and Jake Gervase charted 19 tackles amongst them. The unheralded edges were the biggest surprise, all of the rookies had good reps.

In their first game, the Texans rallied for a last-minute, 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints. Third-string quarterback Jeff Driskell tossed a scoring pass to wide receiver Johnny Johnson with 30 seconds left on the clock to steal the victory. Driskell played the most of the way, taking over for Houston starter Davis Mills after two series’. Second string QB Kyle Allen missed the game due to COVID. He is back at practice this week and expected to see action versus the Rams.

The opposing QBs, Perkins and Driskell, are quite similar.

Both are:

Athletically gifted, with good speed, light feet, and open-field running skills. Blessed with that innate ability to move a team with his feet.

Cut long and lean with pro size and strength.

Probably best suited to a systematic, short/mid range passing scheme, even though they have adequate arm strength.

Their teams third QB option and on the roster bubble.

Both defenses could be in for a long evening chasing around these elusive playmakers. The Rams young linebackers, after a solid week one, will be tested against a mobile QB.

How to follow the game

Date: Friday August 19, 2022

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PST

Location: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch: LA local station ABC7, Spanish broadcast on Estrella TV (KCRA), and affiliates, including KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KSEE (Fresno), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSBW (Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).

Live stream: LA Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, Peacock, DIRECTV STREAM (formerly known as AT&T TV), and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga 1330 AM

Current betting odds: according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Line: Rams +3 -110

Over/under total: 38.5

Money line: Rams +140 / Texans -165