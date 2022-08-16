Los Angeles Rams claim T.J. Carter, waive Warren Jackson

After waiving five players on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams kept the transaction wire busy again by making another swap on the roster. The Rams have waived/injured wide receiver Warren Jackson and in a corresponding move claimed defensive end T.J. Carter, who was waived by the New Orleans Saints this week.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Claimed and Awarded DE T.J. Carter

• Waived/Injured, Prior to Cut to 53 WR Warren Jackson — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 16, 2022

Carter, who is different than the defensive back T.J. Carter who is an undrafted free agent rookie cornerback on the team in training camp right now, is a 6’4, 289 lb defensive end out of Kentucky. He was signed by the Arizona Cardinals after going undrafted in 2020 and was in Pittsburgh Steelers training camp last August. He was most recently in the USFL before being signed by the Saints a week ago.

Jackson didn’t see much time with the Rams this year. He was an undrafted free agent out of Colorado State in 2021 and would have had a difficult time climbing up L.A.’s depth chart at receiver.