The Los Angeles Rams released five players on Tuesday: QB Luis Perez, P Cameron Dicker, T Adrian Ealy, TE Jamal Pettigrew, and DB Caesar Dancy-Williams.

The moves indicate that Riley Dixon has won the punter job and that Bryce Perkins should get every remaining snap at quarterback in the preseason.

LA Rams Transactions:

The Los Angeles Rams are also releasing tight end Jamal Pettigrew, according to his agent.

The 6’7, 247 lb Pettigrew was an undrafted free agent signing out of McNeese State this year. He had 18 catches for 132 yards in seven games last year and the Rams called Pettigrew late in the draft to let them know they were going to sign him if nobody else picked him:

“My agent made me aware early in the seventh round that the Rams wanted me,” said the tight end who played two seasons at McNeese after transferring from LSU. “I’ve been in contact with them (Rams) for the last three weeks so I knew they had a lot of interest. “It’s exciting to sign with the defending Super Bowl champions but my focus is to continue to work hard and prove what I have to do to make the team.”

They did sign him, but Pettigrew is one of the first five cuts on Tuesday and will have to work his way back to the practice squad. The tight end group is one of the deepest on the roster in terms of making it as an undrafted free agent, so this would have been a difficult road for Pettigrew at this stage in his career but it doesn’t have to be the end of his career.

Dicker was an undrafted free agent who could still have a future with another team, if not the Rams should they need a Dixon replacement.