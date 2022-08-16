Random Ramsdom: Will Kyren Williams or Jake Funk be RB3 in 2022?

Last season, the Rams went through the injury bug when it came to the running back position. Starting back Cam Akers ruptured his achilles before the start of the campaign, and the team traded for Sony Michel to help create a two-headed monster with Darrell Henderson. Midway through the year, Henderson went down, and it quickly became the Sony Michel show in Henderson’s absence.

Prior to last season, the Rams selected running back Jake Funk out of Maryland, then selected another running back in Kyren Williams in this year’s draft. The battle to be the team’s 3rd running back will be between Williams and Funk, and due to the fact that the team selected Williams just one year after grabbing Funk leads me to believe Williams has the inside track on the job.

However, in the team’s first unofficial depth chart, Funk is listed ahead of Williams as the 3rd RB. Williams did get injured in OTAs, so they may have something to do with him being so low on the depth chart. With all of that being said, the battle between the two will be extremely interesting as it unfolds. I expect both Funk and Williams to get some work in the upcoming preseason game against the Texans this Friday night.

Who do you guys think will win the battle for RB3? Comment below!

