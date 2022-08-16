The Los Angeles Rams roster is already adding its fair share of names to the injury report after 14 training camp practices and a 29-22 preseason win against the Los Angeles Chargers. While none of the injuries have been serious or season-ending (“knock on wood...”), Reggie Scott and the medical team are still busy treating a number of key starters and role players to be ready for the opener against the Buffalo Bills on September 8th.

Injury Round-up will update Rams fans on the latest news out of the trainer’s room.

Matt Stafford, QB: elbow

About a week and a half ago, Stafford’s name was amongst major headlines as there was significant concern over his throwing elbow, the same elbow he received an offseason injection in to reduce inflammation. The concern has lessened since Sean McVay explained their plan to control Stafford’s workload.

Rams QB Matthew Stafford (elbow) fully participating in practice, while RBs Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson sitting out with soft-tissue injuries https://t.co/tXRMvZH7Oo pic.twitter.com/F5TEzeQyYY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 16, 2022

Cam Akers, RB: “soft-tissue” injury

A recent addition to the Rams injury report. The only explanation so far is that Akers is dealing with a “soft-tissue” injury and is not quite 100%.

Darrell Henderson, RB: “soft-tissue” injury

Henderson’s “soft-tissue” injury has been known about for a few weeks. His injury is not a setback, but a new injury to a similar area.

Kyren Williams, RB: broken foot

After breaking his foot in OTAs, Kyren Williams was spotted sprinting on the sidelines this past week. On Monday, he shared RB1 duties with Jake Funk.

Both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are dealing with what Sean McVay describes as “soft tissue” injuries and are holding them out of practice until both are at full speed in a team setting. Kyren Williams and Jake Funk practiced and took the main workload. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 15, 2022

Van Jefferson, WR: minor knee surgery

Jefferson is in his second week post-surgery. He began his on-field rehab process last week.

Jacob Harris, WR: groin strain

Initially reported as a groin strain requiring a few weeks to heal, Harris was spotted practicing on Monday.

Brandon Powell, WR: knee bruise

After initially requiring an MRI for a “banged knee”, Powell appears to have made a quick recovery; having been seen going through a sprint workout in practice on Monday.

Bobby Brown III, DL: lateral ankle sprain

BBIII was the biggest casualty of the preseason game against the Chargers. What appeared to be a scary lower-leg injury, turned out to be promising news - an ankle sprain. McVay told media on Monday that he will require a few weeks to return, but that no surgery was necessary.

No surgery needed for DL Bobby Brown, per McVay. He is allowed to rehab on site. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 15, 2022

Travin Howard, ILB: core muscle surgery

Travin Howard was injured during a workout before training camp. He went on the PUP list requiring core muscle surgery. The second string linebacker is hopeful to be back in September.

Leonard Floyd, EDGE: “lower half” injury

The former top-10 pick returned to practice on Monday after Reggie Scott and the staff were being cautious with a lower body injury to the edge rusher earlier in training camp.

Chris Garrett, EDGE: groin

There has been no update on Garrett’s groin since last week. The timetable is unknown; ranging anywhere from multiple days or a few weeks.

Jalen Ramsey, CB: shoulder

The star cornerback dealt with injuries in both shoulders last season but had surgery in only one of them. He was cleared to practice with pads in the second week of training camp and appears to be 100% for week one against Buffalo.

Jordan Fuller, S: ankle

The former Ohio State Buckeye suffered an ankle injury in Week 18. He underwent surgery during the playoffs. He wasn’t fully recovered during OTAs and Training Camp thus allowing Taylor Rapp to receive snaps at his strong safety spot.

Quinton Lake, S: “undisclosed” injury

The 2022 rookie has missed a majority of the offseason. He landed on the PUP list early and his exact injury is currently unknown.

Despite their hands being full, Reggie Scott and his team continue to do an excellent job of accelerating the rehabilitation process of injured players. As shown last year with Cam Akers return from an Achilles tear, Sean McVay not only has high-level talent players around him, but an elite medical staff as well.