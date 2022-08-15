Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are dealing with soft tissue injuries

The running back depth chart for the Los Angeles Rams is filled with players that have lengthy injury histories - and now co-starters Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are expected to miss practice time with “soft tissue” injuries, per Sarah Bishop of ESPN:

McVay: "We need to be able to go at running back. So the first goal is get those guys [Akers and Henderson] back out here when both of them are able to go full speed, 100% with no restrictions.” https://t.co/feP11I3LfJ — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 15, 2022

Akers tore his Achilles just before the onset of training camp 2021, and he the first 16 regular season games before making a miraculous comeback in Week 18 and the playoffs.

Henderson has struggled with smaller injuries that pop up at a fairly high frequency. As a rookie in 2019, he missed time with a sprained ankle that ended his season. Henderson battled another sprained ankle during Week 16 in 2020 that kept him out of the last game of the regular season and the two playoff contests. Last season the veteran missed one game with a rib injury and then suffered a knee injury that kept him out in Week 17 through the NFC Championship game. Henderson returned for Super Bowl LVI and made important contributions as a receiver - likely the Rams don’t win that game without his efforts.

Even the reserve backs are no strangers to injury.

Jake Funk missed consecutive seasons at Maryland due to ACL tears, and then he missed a big chunk of his rookie season with a strained hamstring. Rookie Kyren Williams - drafted in the fifth round out of Notre Dame - broke his foot during organized team activities this offseason and is just recently participating in practice. Raymond Calais, who also has return abilities on special teams, tore his ACL last preseason.

The Rams are holding an intra-squad scrimmage on Tuesday where Funk and Williams are expected to handle the bulk of first-team reps at running back. Williams did not participate in the team’s first preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers as he works his way back from the aforementioned injury.

Both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson are dealing with what Sean McVay describes as “soft tissue” injuries and are holding them out of practice until both are at full speed in a team setting. Kyren Williams and Jake Funk practiced and took the main workload. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 15, 2022

Other injury notes:

Defensive tackle and 2021 fourth round draft choice Bobby Brown left Saturday’s game with an ankle injury. Per Sean McVay, this injury will not require surgery and Brown will rehab with the team. The second-year defender will miss the first six games of the regular season due to suspension.

No surgery needed for DL Bobby Brown, per McVay. He is allowed to rehab on site. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 15, 2022

OLB Leonard Floyd (“lower half injury”) and WR Jacob Harris (groin) returned to practice on Monday. After a standout performance by rookie receiver Lance McCutcheon against the Chargers, Harris needs to prove to the team that he’s capable of contributing or he could find himself on the outside looking in on the initial 53-man roster.