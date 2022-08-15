The Los Angeles Rams play the Houston Texans on Friday at 6 PM PT at SoFi Stadium and the team would like to have their rookie fifth round pick Kyren Williams available, if possible. On Sunday, head coach Sean McVay didn’t close the door on Williams returning from injury by Friday, saying that his status is “to be determined.”

Sean McVay: To be determined if rookie RB Kyren Williams will play in next week's preseason game against the Texans. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 14, 2022

Williams suffered a broken foot in the offseason and recently returned to practice off of the PUP list. He did not play in L.A.’s first preseason game against the Chargers, but could be of use this Friday against the Texans since it is unlikely McVay wants to see more of Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson.

The Rams also have Jake Funk, A.J. Rose, Trey Ragas, and Raymond Calais at running back but the sooner to give Williams game action before Week 1, the better.

McVay also noted that the team was encouraged by x-ray results for defensive tackle Bobby Brown III after he left with an ankle injury against the Chargers. The team was awaiting MRI results as of Sunday night.