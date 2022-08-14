Random Ramsdom: Lance McCutcheon proves he deserves a roster spot

With week 1 of the preseason in the books, the knee jerk reactions to the games are in full swing. The Rams won their first preseason contest against the Los Angeles Chargers with a score of 29-22. The story of the game was that of an undrafted rookie out of Montana State University.

Wide receiver Lance McCutcheon outclassed the competition, recording 5 catches for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns. On both of McCutcheon’s touchdowns, he showed his ability to high point the football, skying over his defenders to make a couple of ridiculous plays. Given the depth of the receiver room, McCutcheon is making it awfully tough on the coaches, proving that I've had the skill set necessary to warrant a spot on the roster:

If I had to guess, I would think he has officially catapulted Jacob Harris, and has inserted himself right behind 2nd year man Ben Skowronek. Do not be surprised when Lance McCutcheon swoops in and snags one of the final spots on the Rams 53 man roster.

Now, for today’s links:

RAMS NEWS:

