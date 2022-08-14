Rams-Chargers: Instant reaction podcast

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the L.A. Chargers on Saturday night to start 1-0 in their preseason schedule, with Bryce Perkins playing in his fourth straight complete preseason contest. Perkins had uneven play as a passer but was helped by undrafted free agent receiver Lance McCutcheon, a preseason star if I’ve ever seen one.

But many preseason stars have not gone on to make 53-man rosters and McCutcheon may have picked the most difficult position on the team in order to sneak up the depth chart.

The Rams know that Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, Tutu Atwell, and likely Ben Skowronek make five already. Keeping Brandon Powell, whether you want to think of him as a receiver or a returner, still counts as one man against the 53 limit. Now we’ve reached six before accounting for Jacob Harris.

The only other wide receiver other than McCutcheon to catch a pass on Saturday was Austin Trammell, so the competition for McCutcheon pretty squarely rests between himself and Skowronek. Barring an unexpected split from Van Jefferson, who is recovering from a knee injury, the Rams would need an inordinate number of wide receivers to keep McCutcheon.

And that is possible too. But the question still remains: Who are you going to cut that you were previously expecting to keep? It’s still a 53-man roster.

I run down my 53-man roster following the Rams’ victory and why I couldn’t keep McCutcheon or Perkins on the initial list.