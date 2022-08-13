Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins once again finds himself in an enviable position. The Los Angeles third string QB has Sean McVay as his head coach so that means that both players ahead of them on the depth chart will be protected for the entire offseason. And that means that Perkins will once again be one of the most prolific quarterbacks of the NFL preseason.

After taking every snap for the Rams in the 2021 preseason, Perkins took every snap against the Chargers on Saturday and with the help of undrafted rookie receiver Lance McCutcheon, started 1-0 with a 29-22 victory.

McCutcheon finished with five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, helping boost Perkins’ overall stats to 10-of-17 for 133 yards and no interceptions. Perkins also rushed for 42 yards and a third touchdown.

An undrafted free agent out of Montana State, the 6’3, 200 lb McCutcheon was a deep ball threat in college, averaging 19.3 yards per catch as a senior in 2021. His big play ability was evident against the Chargers and if McCutcheon has two more games like that, he’s going to make it very difficult for McVay to sneak him onto the practice squad.

Even though Tutu Atwell did not play on Saturday night, McCutcheon’s ascent should have no impact on his place with the Rams. The fact that Atwell sat probably means that McVay has big plans for him this season.

Sean McVay thought he was sitting all of his starters tonight. But then Lance McCutcheon said "Hello" — TurfShowTimes (@TurfShowTimes) August 14, 2022

Instead, L.A. will have to consider the futures of players like Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris, and Brandon Powell if they want to keep McCutcheon. With Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Atwell fitted into their spots, perhaps only two of Skowronek, Harris, Powell, and McCutcheon would likely make the final 53-man roster.

Perkins’ place on the roster is also an interesting consideration. McVay knows that he has a starter and a backup who aren’t going to budge and though Perkins finished with aesthetically acceptable stats, the extended preseason appearances may or may not have prepared him to actually start against a starting NFL defense. But McVay also knows how important it is to be prepared for the worst.

Bobby Brown III with a sack, then Derion Kendrick makes a great break on the ball for the pass defensed — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 14, 2022

Both Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV, defensive line draftees in 2021, had sacks on Saturday night. Unfortunately Brown, who is suspended for the first six games of the season, left with an apparent injury.

Bobby Brown limping off the field with trainers, putting almost no weight on his right leg — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) August 14, 2022

The starting offensive line included Logan Bruss at right guard, further confirming that Coleman Shelton is in line to start at that position. A.J. Jackson and Bobby Evans started at tackle, with Tremayne Anchrum at left guard and Jeremiah Kolone at center.

Looks like LT Alaric Jackson, LG Tremayne Anchrum, C Jeremiah Kolone, RG Logan Bruss and RT Bobby Evans for #Rams starting offensive line tonight — Gilbert Manzano (@GManzano24) August 14, 2022

Bruss also returned back to action late in the game.

Another interesting starter was rookie seventh round pick Daniel Hardy with the preseason “1s” on the edge. Hardy finished with three tackles and the team’s leading tackler was Jake Gervase with five.

Daniel Hardy starting at one of the OLB spots. Got great pressure on Chase Daniel just now despite Daniel completing the pass. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 14, 2022

With Justin Herbert sitting this one out, backup Chase Daniel went 11-of-17 for 117 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams’ first half defense. He started the scoring off with a long touchdown throw to receiver Joe Reed and the Rams’ defense (can’t call them “L.A.” in this one) was nowhere to be found.

Struggles in the Rams secondary was another storyline on Saturday night, with questions still lingering around 2020 third rounder Terrell Burgess at safety.

All eyes on the defensive backs on that drive. Not sure if there was a miscommunication between Burgess & Rochell there, but outside of that — Robert Rochell looks healthy, somehow bigger and definitely faster to close. Daniel Hardy seems to be a natural havoc-wrecker. — Rams Brothers (@RamsBrothers) August 14, 2022

Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick, and Decobie Durant started at cornerback, indicating that David Long, Jr is in the lead to start next to Troy Hill and Jalen Ramsey. The latter three will sit out the preseason, as well safeties Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, and Nick Scott.

If you thought that Rapp might be in danger, he’s not.

Yup...that was on Burgess. For a player that needs to take a step this year, seeing that on the first drive isn't great. — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakDTR) August 14, 2022

Raymond Calais led the Rams with eight carries and had 25 yards, while A.J. Rose also had eight carries, gaining 19 yards and scoring a touchdown. Perkins’ 42 yards led the Rams on the ground. Jake Funk had six carries for 16 yards but also returned two kicks.

Touchdown Rams. RB A.J. Rose spins off a would-be tackler and punches it in from 1 yard out. PAT (attempted by Cameron Dicker with Riley Dixon holding) is good.



Rams 7, Chargers 7 with 7:44 left in first half. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 14, 2022

Brycen Hopkins was the only tight end with a catch, gaining nine yards on one reception.

Brycen Hopkins with a very disrespectful block on that rollout. That was awesome. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 14, 2022

What did you notice on Saturday night?