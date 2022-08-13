 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers Final Score: Lance McCutcheon’s big night at SoFi

Bryce Perkins continues to get the most preseason snaps of any NFL quarterback

By Kenneth Arthur
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Chargers Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Rams quarterback Bryce Perkins once again finds himself in an enviable position. The Los Angeles third string QB has Sean McVay as his head coach so that means that both players ahead of them on the depth chart will be protected for the entire offseason. And that means that Perkins will once again be one of the most prolific quarterbacks of the NFL preseason.

After taking every snap for the Rams in the 2021 preseason, Perkins took every snap against the Chargers on Saturday and with the help of undrafted rookie receiver Lance McCutcheon, started 1-0 with a 29-22 victory.

McCutcheon finished with five catches for 87 yards and two touchdowns, helping boost Perkins’ overall stats to 10-of-17 for 133 yards and no interceptions. Perkins also rushed for 42 yards and a third touchdown.

An undrafted free agent out of Montana State, the 6’3, 200 lb McCutcheon was a deep ball threat in college, averaging 19.3 yards per catch as a senior in 2021. His big play ability was evident against the Chargers and if McCutcheon has two more games like that, he’s going to make it very difficult for McVay to sneak him onto the practice squad.

Even though Tutu Atwell did not play on Saturday night, McCutcheon’s ascent should have no impact on his place with the Rams. The fact that Atwell sat probably means that McVay has big plans for him this season.

Instead, L.A. will have to consider the futures of players like Ben Skowronek, Jacob Harris, and Brandon Powell if they want to keep McCutcheon. With Allen Robinson, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, and Atwell fitted into their spots, perhaps only two of Skowronek, Harris, Powell, and McCutcheon would likely make the final 53-man roster.

Perkins’ place on the roster is also an interesting consideration. McVay knows that he has a starter and a backup who aren’t going to budge and though Perkins finished with aesthetically acceptable stats, the extended preseason appearances may or may not have prepared him to actually start against a starting NFL defense. But McVay also knows how important it is to be prepared for the worst.

Both Bobby Brown III and Earnest Brown IV, defensive line draftees in 2021, had sacks on Saturday night. Unfortunately Brown, who is suspended for the first six games of the season, left with an apparent injury.

The starting offensive line included Logan Bruss at right guard, further confirming that Coleman Shelton is in line to start at that position. A.J. Jackson and Bobby Evans started at tackle, with Tremayne Anchrum at left guard and Jeremiah Kolone at center.

Bruss also returned back to action late in the game.

Another interesting starter was rookie seventh round pick Daniel Hardy with the preseason “1s” on the edge. Hardy finished with three tackles and the team’s leading tackler was Jake Gervase with five.

With Justin Herbert sitting this one out, backup Chase Daniel went 11-of-17 for 117 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams’ first half defense. He started the scoring off with a long touchdown throw to receiver Joe Reed and the Rams’ defense (can’t call them “L.A.” in this one) was nowhere to be found.

Struggles in the Rams secondary was another storyline on Saturday night, with questions still lingering around 2020 third rounder Terrell Burgess at safety.

Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick, and Decobie Durant started at cornerback, indicating that David Long, Jr is in the lead to start next to Troy Hill and Jalen Ramsey. The latter three will sit out the preseason, as well safeties Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, and Nick Scott.

If you thought that Rapp might be in danger, he’s not.

Raymond Calais led the Rams with eight carries and had 25 yards, while A.J. Rose also had eight carries, gaining 19 yards and scoring a touchdown. Perkins’ 42 yards led the Rams on the ground. Jake Funk had six carries for 16 yards but also returned two kicks.

Brycen Hopkins was the only tight end with a catch, gaining nine yards on one reception.

What did you notice on Saturday night?

