The Lookaround: Trey Lance shows poise in limited action

Football is finally back Turf Show Family! It’s only preseason but still...FOOTBALL HAS RETURNED! The Los Angeles Rams are the last NFC West team in action once they take on their roommate the Chargers tonight.

In the meantime, now is the perfect time to catch everyone up on headlines within the division including how Trey Lance fared in limited action and updates on the Seahawks pathetic quarterback competition which you may want to avert your eyes for. Let’s get into it!

Lance perfect at grating cheeseheads in win over Packers

I realize there are probably some readers on this site tired of me bringing up Trey Lance but Rams faithful might have every reason to worry if he continues developing at the pace he’s on.

Throughout camp, there have been headlines questioning his accuracy and whether he has the makeup to be a successful quarterback in the NFL. Preseason is never a strong indication of anything but fans have noticed his growth from the very first snap.

Trey Lance’s first drop back had a ton to like from a growth standpoint.



Sees lane in collapsing pocket to step up, eyes upfield, looks to set his feet again - not there, he takes off on scramble, and slides (for the first time in his life apparently lol) pic.twitter.com/7YnroRrCg6 — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) August 13, 2022

Lance finished 4-of-5 for 92 yards and a touchdown for a perfect passer rating (158.3) in the 28-21 49ers win over the Packers. His lone touchdown pass was a 76-yard dime to third-round speedster Danny Gray who led his team in receiving with two receptions for 99 yards.

Let’s hope LA can put a stop to this garbage once these two meet in the regular season. I don’t have high hopes based on their recent history but I’m as pessimistic as they come so just ignore me.

Cornerback Samuel Womack III, a fifth-rounder out of Toledo, had a strong performance by snagging two interceptions off Aaron Rodgers’ successor (LOL) Jordan Love.

A look at both of Samuel Womack’s INTs. He’s gonna be another 5th round steal for John Lynch & Kyle Shanahan. #49ers pic.twitter.com/Zi9OM7liVg — Coach Yac (@Coach_Yac) August 13, 2022

Next Week: The 49ers travel to Minnesota to take on the Vikings on Saturday.

American folk hero Trace McSorley leads rout of Bengals

They call him Trace McSorley

Rep that red and white

Cincy defense softer than that cheesecake

Aaron won the MVP, next up Trace McSorley

I thought I should update the song lyrics after Arizona Cardinals QB Trace McSorley led his team to a 36-23 win over the Bengals. McSorley started for the Redbirds and he did not disappoint, doing his best Kyler Murray impression at one point:

Trace McSorley had a nice outing in his preseason start for the Cardinals tonight. Made some really nice plays outside of the pocket, too.



13/22, 163 yards, 1 TD, 97.3 passer rating, 4 rushes, 32 yards pic.twitter.com/rsgHuAPs9z — Max Ralph (@maxralph_) August 13, 2022

I’m your favorite quarterback

They call me Trace McSorley

Great, now I have that stupid song stuck in my head. It was a strong outing by the Penn State product who should be able to contend for at least a practice squad spot if he doesn’t make the final roster.

Andy Isabella led the Cardinals with four receptions for 57 yards. He’ll be fighting for playing time in the early part of the regular season with DeAndre Hopkins out for the first six weeks. Third-year running back Jonathan Ward scored two touchdowns on the ground for Arizona. Ward didn’t have an impressive statline with just 15 yards off six carries (2.5 yard average) but he shouldn’t care after having a pair of scores doing all the talking.

Friday’s game also marked the debut of coach Kyler Murray. Throughout camp, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury has decided to challenge his franchise quarterback by granting him permission to call plays on the sideline when appropriate. Murray didn’t take the field against Cincinnati but he called a couple plays that while unsuccessful, impressed his coach.

“He called a couple of really nice plays,” said Kingsbury via Bleacher Report. “It just didn’t work out. Had some guys open. He does a good job with it. I’ve been impressed.”

I think Kyler should be allowed to call plays more frequently once the team suffers another late-season collapse. The clock’s ticking on you Kliff!

Next Week: The Cardinals will play host to the Ravens on Sunday night.

Seahawks aren’t Locked into a win in loss to Steelers

It would appear that Drew Lock is holding onto a slight lead to be Seattle’s starting quarterback despite the Hawks losing 32-25 in Pittsburgh. I would hope that he holds onto that lead better than he does a football. (Somewhere a Broncos fan is crying.)

Lock finished his night 11-of-15 for 102 yards and a pair of touchdowns. His competition for comparison completed 10-of-15 passes for 101 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Drew made some great decisions, including his check down pass to wide receiver Dareke Young for a touchdown:

That was good Lock. The bad Lock came when he coughed up the ball on a late drive which the Steelers capitalized on to win the game. Following the game, the Missouri product took ownership of his mistake which Seattle should appreciate even if it cost them the game.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock says the sack-fumble late was all on him for not dealing with the free rushing Steeler unaccounted for off the edge. Should have checked into a hot read. pic.twitter.com/myVEX5ZIez — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 14, 2022

Running back DeeJay Dallas had himself a busy evening. The third-year running back led Seattle in rushing with 73 yards on 10 carries. He also returned two kicks for 41 yards and caught Drew Lock’s other touchdown with this acrobatic 17-yard score:

Next Week: The Seahawks will stay home to play Chicago in a matchup of two teams that are bear-ly there. (See what I did there?)