Random Ramsdom: 3 predictions for tonight’s preseason opener

Get excited Rams fans, we are going to get to watch our Rams for the first time since February! Although it is just a preseason game, it is a chance for all of the young players to prove they belong on the opening day roster, which should make for a solid preseason opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. Here are my 3 predictions for tonight’s exhibition:

BRYCE PERKINS (PICTURED ABOVE) WILL PROVE WHY HE DESERVES A ROSTER SPOT

As most Rams fans know, 3rd string quarterback Bryce Perkins willed his way on to last season’s opening day roster for the Rams. With his stellar play, Perkins defied all odds by proving he belonged on the team, playing extremely well in all of his preseason appearances. This season, I am expecting much of the same, as Perkins is set up to get most of the workload at quarterback during the preseason. Perkins showed his versatility in last season’s preseason, as he was able to extend plays with his legs while keeping his eyes downfield, something that could prove to be extremely valuable if anything were to happen to the team’s first 2 options at quarterback.

DANIEL HARDY WILL CEMENT HIMSELF ONTO THE 53 MAN ROSTER

As a 7th round selection, not many people are flat out expecting you to make the 53 man roster. For most, getting an opportunity with a team’s practice squad would suffice, however, with Rams OLB Daniel Hardy, that may not be the case. The rookie edge rusher has been making waves in camp, so much so that he is listed as the backup to Leonard Floyd on the team’s first unofficial depth chart. Hardy possesses tools that cannot be coached which, with the right guidance/coaching, could put him in a spot to be an instant difference maker. I fully expect Hardy to assert his dominance right from the jump tonight, showing the team that he has what it takes to contribute to winning football come mid-September.

DECOBIE DURANT WILL RECORD THE FIRST INT OF THE RAMS PRESEASON

This prediction may come off as a “bold” one to some, however I feel as if it is far from that. I was able to attend the first open training camp practice a couple weeks back, and let me tell you that this small school rookie Decobie Durant is the real deal. When I was at camp, Durant proved to have that innate “knack” for the football, snagging 2 interceptions in the team’s brief live periods. One of those INTs came off of a potential Stafford to Kupp connection, in which Durant made an incredible read on the ball and made a spectacular diving catch to intercept the ball. Last season, not many defensive backs were able to make plays off of that dominant Stafford-Kupp duo, however Durant made it seem like light work. I expect Durant to go out there tonight and dominate, so much so that I feel he will snag the defenses first takeaway in the 2022 preseason.

Do you folks have any predictions for tonight’s game? Let me know in the comments below!

