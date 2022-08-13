L.A. Rams vs L.A. Chargers preseason game thread: Talk about the battle for Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Rams take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday night...in Los Angeles. Find out how to watch the game right here.

For the Rams, Sean McVay will be holding back practically all of his starters and many key role players, but there are competitions left to decide too. Maybe the most interesting right now is the competition at safety, where Taylor Rapp, Jordan Fuller, and Nick Scott are fighting for snaps, while we wait for Terrell Burgess to insert himself into the conversation any time now.

Any opportunities to see Tutu Atwell, the talk of camp whether you are a believer or a skeptic, should also be held in high regard.

Talk about the game right here — and every week this season — at Turf Show Times.

How to follow the game

Date: Saturday August 13

Kickoff: 7 p.m. PST

Location: Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca.

Watch: LA local stations ABC7 and KCBS, Spanish broadcast on EstrellaTV (KCRA). Affiliate stations include KFMB (San Diego), KQCA (Sacramento), KBAK (Bakersfield), KSEE (Fresno), KSBW(Monterey), KTVX (Salt Lake City), and KGMB (Honolulu).

Live stream: LA Rams official app, NFL Plus, Hulu Live, fubo TV, Sling TV, Peacock, A,T&T TV (formerly known as DirecTV) and many others.

Listen: ESPN LA 710 AM, 93.1 Jack FM, Tu Liga Radio 1330 AM