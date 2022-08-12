The Los Angeles Rams recently announced their first unofficial depth chart and position battles are already in advanced stages of evaluation after 14 practices. With the intel we have been fed this summer so far, it is a fair time to starting our predictions of where Sean McVay might lean with his final cuts before their first preseason game against the L.A. Chargers on Saturday.

It is the “August Madness” of the NFL training camp. Each week, I will update the “Last Four In, First Four Out” and we’ll find out how much these bubble players change based on games and reports over the next three weeks.

(*Note: In this case, the first four out are “early” cuts.)

Last Four In: Jack Snyder, OG

Not sure if anyone else noticed this, but Bobby Evans was not on the unofficial depth chart. No, he wasn’t released. But being forgotten isn’t a great sign. If Bobby Evans is considered 3rd string, there really isn’t much point in keeping him. Retaining a younger guard who has more years on his contract would be a better roster move for the future.

Last Four In: Bryce Perkins, QB

I think similar to last year, Perkins will make it through the final cuts. With Stafford’s elbow being unpredictable, having three quarterbacks on the roster would be a safe move.

Last Four In: Earnest Brown IV, DE

The competition for the last DL spot is going to be the position I watch most in preseason. With Bobby Brown III receiving a suspension, I expect LA to keep his fellow 2021 draftee. Pass rush options are a premium, and I suspect that Ernest Brown will provide more than Elijah Garcia, Jonah Williams, and Michael Hoecht.

Last Four In: Jacob Hummel, ILB

This spot will come down to either Christian Rozeboom or Jacob Hummel. It’s basically a coin flip. With Travin Howard’s injury, I expect Los Angeles will keep an additional linebacker until Howard returns.

First Four Out: Adrian Ealy, OT

Ealy is an easy choice here as he is fourth string on the depth chart. He is unlikely to last beyond the first preseason game. If he does, it is purely as a preseason body to eat snaps in order to preserve the health and safety of the other offensive linemen.

First Four Out: Luis Perez, QB

Luis Perez was signed just before training camp. His usage is to be able to throw during drills, so that all the wide receivers can get reps catching out of their routes. Perez won’t make the roster even if he somehow makes it past the first preseason game.

First Four Out: Duron Lowe, CB

McVay shared with the media that 6 defensive backs would not be playing in the preseason, almost guaranteeing them to be locks for the final roster. He went further to explain that he wanted to see Robert Rochell, Derion Kendrick, and Decobie Durant in preseason game action. It’s been reported that all three have had respectable camps to this point. The cornerback room is crowded and anyone behind them is unlikely to unseat them for a final roster spot, leaving Lowe on the outside looking in.

First Four Out: Daniel Isom, S

Very similar to the cornerback position, the safety room has Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott penciled in. Terrell Burgess figures to be the fourth option. After that, it’s a mixed bag between Russ Yeast, Quinton Lake, Jairon McVea, TJ Carter, and Daniel Isom. With L.A. having invested draft capital in Lake and Yeast, those two will figure to get more playing time. Isom falls prey to an early cut.