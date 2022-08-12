Random Ramsdom: 3 players to watch in upcoming preseason opener

The 1st of 3 preseason games for the Rams begin tomorrow, meaning we are that much closer to the September 8th kick-off against the Buffalo Bills. However, as many Rams fans know, none of the team’s key players will be seen throughout the preseason, meaning opportunities for the young guys on the team to show what they can do in a game setting. With that being said, here are the 3 players to look for in tomorrow’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers:

JACOB HARRIS (pictured above)

The main player that I will be paying close attention to is second year man Jacob Harris. Harris is entering the season coming of ACL surgery, and will have to battle for his spot in a jam packed receiving room. Harris is an extremely interesting prospect, with the size and speed similar to players like Darren Waller. Harris has now fully committed to the wide receiver position, and the only way he will be able to make the 53 man roster is if he proves he can get consistent separation during the preseason.

LOGAN BRUSS

The Rams didn’t make their 1st selection until the 3rd round of this years NFL Draft, and with that pick they selected a guard out of the University of Wisconsin by the name of Logan Bruss. Right after being selected, it was assumed that Bruss would immediately have the opportunity to compete for the right to start at RG for the Rams. At this moment, however, it seems 4th year man, and last season's back-up center, Coleman Shelton has pulled ahead in the competition between the two. This first preseason game will be a great chance for coach McVay to see how Bruss responds to real game action/speed, which could make the competition for RG a little tighter than it appears to be at this point in time.

DANIEL HARDY

With the Rams release of their unofficial depth chart, there were a few notable surprises that came up at first glance. One of those surprises is the fact that rookie 7th round selection Daniel Hardy is listed ahead of 3rd year man Terrell Lewis in the battle to back-up Leonard Floyd. Hardy, a small school guy out of Montana State, is a physical specimen that possesses all of the physical traits of a successful edge rusher, and boasts some serious explosiveness as well. The fact that he is already jumping ahead of guys who have been in the system speaks volumes, and seeing him get after it tomorrow night could be a sight to see.

Who will you folks be watching for in tomorrow night’s game?

